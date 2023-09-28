Home
IBM watsonx Assistant, a product that helps build better virtual agents to drive enterprise productivity, offers seamless integration to industry leading technologies that can take your conversational experiences and customer satsifaction to the next level.
-Deliver comprehensive, omnichannel customer support with seamless integration to messaging channels, web apps, CcaaS provider tools and more.
-Embeded customized, reliable large language models with native integration to the watsonx platform.
- Connect to IBM enterprise search and speech technology (speech-to-text and text-to-speech)natively within watsonx Assistant instance.
- fetch real-timedata insights that can communicate between systems.
Invest more time in crafting effective chatbot conversations and use our built-in integrations to accelerate deployment and drive interaction.
Equip your website or mobile app with a chat widget without writing any code. Web chat’s interface is easy to customize and supports various types of rich media—videos, iframe, content carousels, journeys and more—for a delightful customer experience.
Augment your conversational AI chatbot with an expressive voice and make it available over the phone to reduce hold times and ease workloads for support teams.
Boost customer engagement by embracing omnichannel self-service support. Configure your assistant and deploy it in minutes on some of the most widely used social media and digital messaging apps.
IBM watsonx Assistant provides pre-built integrations and extensions packs for contact center as a service platforms to help accelerate deployment, streamline interactions and ensure a smooth hand-off to human agents.
Another powerful way to customize your virtual assistant is to enrich it with search functionality and enable it to find answers to unexpected questions, for a superior, hassle-free user experience. You can connect whatever search tools you have already invested in to watsonx Assistant. We have built 5 bring-your-own-search (BYOS) starter kits. And to top it off, conversational search—powered by IBM Watson® Discovery and our IBM watsonx Granite large language model—is seamlessly integrated into our chatbot builder to infuse generative AI into your assistant.
Take the tour to learn more about generating conversational answers grounded in business content.
Our chatbot platform comes packed with LLM-powered features right out of the box. But we also empower developers to embed customized, reliable LLMs from watsonx and optimize your virtual agent with either tailored or case-specific generative AI tasks. Use this starter kit to connect watsonx Assistant to the watsonx API.
IBM watsonx Assistant continues to expand ways to customize your virtual assistant with starter kits for some of the most popular integrations. Use these extensions to enhance your virtual agent with advanced functionality, retrieve real-time information from a database, reference a CRM, submit a ticket and more.
We offer a starter kit for IBM App Connect, one of the best integration platforms as a service (iPaaS) on the market. IBM App Connect is equipped with hundreds of pre-built application connectors and customizable templates to easily build integration flows and rapidly connect cloud, SaaS, on-premises applications and data sources.
Schedule a personal demonstration with a product specialist to discuss what watsonx Assistant can do for your business or start building your AI assistant today, on our free plan.