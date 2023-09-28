Home

 Chatbot integrations and extensions
Connect your AI chatbot to the backend systems that power your business—without migrating your tech stack
Isometric illustration of watsonx Assistant being integrated with a wide variety of popular apps
Scale your AI assistants with integrations to market leading applications and systems

IBM watsonx Assistant, a product that helps build better virtual agents to drive enterprise productivity, offers seamless integration to industry leading technologies that can take your conversational experiences and customer satsifaction to the next level.

-Deliver comprehensive, omnichannel customer support with seamless integration to messaging channels, web apps, CcaaS provider tools and more.

-Embeded customized, reliable large language models with native integration to the watsonx platform.

- Connect to IBM enterprise search and speech technology (speech-to-text and text-to-speech)natively within watsonx Assistant instance.

- fetch real-timedata insights that can communicate between systems.

 

 
See Assistant in action
Essential channels

Invest more time in crafting effective chatbot conversations and use our built-in integrations to accelerate deployment and drive interaction.
Web chat

Equip your website or mobile app with a chat widget without writing any code. Web chat’s interface is easy to customize and supports various types of rich media—videos, iframe, content carousels, journeys and more—for a delightful customer experience. 

 Take our Web Chat Essentials tour
Phone

Augment your conversational AI chatbot with an expressive voice and make it available over the phone to reduce hold times and ease workloads for support teams.

 Learn more about deploying voice chatbots
SMS and messaging apps

Boost customer engagement by embracing omnichannel self-service support. Configure your assistant and deploy it in minutes on some of the most widely used social media and digital messaging apps.

 Slack
Facebook Messenger
WhatsApp
Contact center and live agent services

IBM watsonx Assistant provides pre-built integrations and extensions packs for contact center as a service platforms to help accelerate deployment, streamline interactions and ensure a smooth hand-off to human agents.

 Nice CXone
Salesforce
Zendesk
Genesys
Oracle Cloud B2C
Kustomer
Twilio Flex
Search tools

Another powerful way to customize your virtual assistant is to enrich it with search functionality and enable it to find answers to unexpected questions, for a superior, hassle-free user experience. You can connect whatever search tools you have already invested in to watsonx Assistant. We have built 5 bring-your-own-search (BYOS) starter kits. And to top it off, conversational search—powered by IBM Watson® Discovery and our IBM watsonx Granite large language model—is seamlessly integrated into our chatbot builder to infuse generative AI into your assistant.

Take the tour to learn more about generating conversational answers grounded in business content.

 IBM Watson Discovery
Coveo
Google Custom Search
Magnolia
Zendesk
Large language models (LLM) with watsonx.ai

Our chatbot platform comes packed with LLM-powered features right out of the box. But we also empower developers to embed customized, reliable LLMs from watsonx and optimize your virtual agent with either tailored or case-specific generative AI tasks. Use this starter kit to connect watsonx Assistant to the watsonx API.

 watsonx.ai
Pre-built extensions

IBM watsonx Assistant continues to expand ways to customize your virtual assistant with starter kits for some of the most popular integrations. Use these extensions to enhance your virtual agent with advanced functionality, retrieve real-time information from a database, reference a CRM, submit a ticket and more.

 App Connect
Hubspot
MailChimp
ServiceNow
Segment
Additional extensions

We offer a starter kit for IBM App Connect, one of the best integration platforms as a service (iPaaS) on the market. IBM App Connect is equipped with hundreds of pre-built application connectors and customizable templates to easily build integration flows and rapidly connect cloud, SaaS, on-premises applications and data sources.

 Amazon S3
Dropbox
Gmail
Google Analytics
Google Cloud BigQuery
IBM® Cloudant®
IBM® Db2®
Marketo
Microsoft 365
Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales
Microsoft SharePoint
MySQL
Oracle Database
PostgresSQL
Redis
SAP (via OData)
SAP (via RFC)
SurveyMonkey
Workday
Integrate a custom application

If the available integration channels do not meet your needs, you can build your own client application easily by using Open API and interacting with an external service to handle your specific use case.

 Learn more
Take the next step

Schedule a personal demonstration with a product specialist to discuss what watsonx Assistant can do for your business or start building your AI assistant today, on our free plan.

More ways to explore
Documentation
Learning Community