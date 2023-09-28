IBM watsonx Assistant, a product that helps build better virtual agents to drive enterprise productivity, offers seamless integration to industry leading technologies that can take your conversational experiences and customer satsifaction to the next level.

-Deliver comprehensive, omnichannel customer support with seamless integration to messaging channels, web apps, CcaaS provider tools and more.

-Embeded customized, reliable large language models with native integration to the watsonx platform.

- Connect to IBM enterprise search and speech technology (speech-to-text and text-to-speech)natively within watsonx Assistant instance.

- fetch real-timedata insights that can communicate between systems.