Application integration connectors are digital building blocks that simplify interactions with business applications and data sources. Whether you are building APIs or reacting to events in real time, connectors help reduce complexity and provide a consistent user experience for integrating a wide variety of applications.

Connectors provide versatility to connect enterprise systems, including those on SaaS, on cloud, or on premises. They provide standardization to ensure consistency, help scale integrations on demand, and reduce time spent on maintenance and governance.



With App Connect, you can choose among hundreds of prebuilt connectors available for popular applications to support CRM, productivity, cloud services, databases, and more. You can also create your own connectors for custom or legacy applications that you can reuse whenever you need to connect.

