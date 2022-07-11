Build and deploy gen AI chatbots that understand complex customer queries, enable customer self-service, and scale conversational AI across all channels and touchpoints with seamless integration to your back-end systems. Powered by large language models (LLMs) you can trust, IBM® watsonx Assistant empowers your team to easily build and deploy AI chatbots that understand customer requests the first time.
•Powered by IBM large language models purpose-built for enterprise use cases
•Enhanced with trustworthy generative AI capabilities available out-of-the-box
•A low-code, no-code user interface designed for business users
•Integration to the tools that drive your contact center operations today.
Check out the different pricing options for your watsonx Assistant subscription and get started with building your first AI assistant today.
saved per contained customer call with watsonx Assistant.
saved per correctly routed call with watsonx Assistant.
reduced interaction handle time for chatbot-augmented service agents.
Address customer inquiries in real-time and on preferred channels—on your website, on mobile apps, over the phone or on messaging apps like Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger—for better customer satisfaction
Enhance call center operations with conversational AI chatbots that swiftly take customer requests and give immediate, accurate answers to complex and simple queries. According to the 2023 Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study organizations achieved cost savings of USD 6 per contained conversation with watsonx Assistant.
Automate routine workflows and tackle common customer FAQs to free up human agents and enable them to focus on unique and high-risk customer issues that require further human interaction, with seamless integration to live agent support tools.
A reimagined customer experience with an AI-powered virtual assistant has enabled Camping World to increase agent efficiency by 33% and modernize its contact centers.
In collaboration with IBM® Technology Expert Labs, Vodafone Ireland recently conducted an assistant modernization of its virtual assistant TOBi, which is powered by IBM watsonx™ Assistant, a platform designed to help deliver consistent and intelligent customer care.
A virtual agent named Anna uses the powerful IBM conversational AI platform to conduct over a million customer conversations per year and improve the customer journey. Anna answers 90% of customer questions in the Dutch or English language.
Ready to build powerful customer service chatbots?
Take the self-guided tour or meet an IBM expert for a personalized demonstration and see what an advanced generative AI chatbot solution can do for your customer service team.