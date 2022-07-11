Build and deploy gen AI chatbots that understand complex customer queries, enable customer self-service, and scale conversational AI across all channels and touchpoints with seamless integration to your back-end systems. Powered by large language models (LLMs) you can trust, IBM® watsonx Assistant empowers your team to easily build and deploy AI chatbots that understand customer requests the first time.

•Powered by IBM large language models purpose-built for enterprise use cases

•Enhanced with trustworthy generative AI capabilities available out-of-the-box

•A low-code, no-code user interface designed for business users

•Integration to the tools that drive your contact center operations today.