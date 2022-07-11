Home AI and ML watsonx Assistant Enhance customer service with AI
Enhance customer service with AI-powered chatbots

Build and deploy gen AI chatbots that understand complex customer queries, enable customer self-service, and scale conversational AI across all channels and touchpoints with seamless integration to your back-end systems. Powered by large language models (LLMs) you can trust, IBM® watsonx Assistant empowers your team to easily build and deploy AI chatbots that understand customer requests the first time.

•Powered by IBM large language models purpose-built for enterprise use cases

•Enhanced with trustworthy generative AI capabilities available out-of-the-box

•A low-code, no-code user interface designed for business users

•Integration to the tools that drive your contact center operations today.

 
2023 Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study, commissioned by IBM, modeled a composite organization from real client data that showed USD 6

saved per contained customer call with watsonx Assistant.

 Read the Forrester TEI study USD 7.75

saved per correctly routed call with watsonx Assistant.

 Read the Forrester TEI study 30%

reduced interaction handle time for chatbot-augmented service agents.

 Read the Forrester TEI study
Benefits Deliver 24x7 omnichannel availability

Address customer inquiries in real-time and on preferred channels—on your website, on mobile apps, over the phone or on messaging apps like Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger—for better customer satisfaction

 

 

 See how easy it is to deploy with our built-in integrations Reduce operational costs

Enhance call center operations with conversational AI chatbots that swiftly take customer requests and give immediate, accurate answers to complex and simple queries. According to the 2023 Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study organizations achieved cost savings of USD 6 per contained conversation with watsonx Assistant.

 Read the report Improve agent productivity

Automate routine workflows and tackle common customer FAQs to free up human agents and enable them to focus on unique and high-risk customer issues that require further human interaction, with seamless integration to live agent support tools.

See how to deliver customer self-service

Related features

Empowered generative AI conversations Generate accurate, conversational answers grounded in your company’s knowledge base to ensure a positive customer experience. The watsonx Assistant platform is infused with the latest innovations in machine learning and artificial intelligence, enabling even recently rolled out chatbots to understand human language and gracefully handle customer inquiries without breaking. Learn about artificial Intelligence
Low-code user interface Simplify chatbot creation and build conversational experiences within minutes with an intuitive low-code user interface and a variety of pre-built templates to choose from. With our watsonx Assistant visual builder, users can create and customize responses to the most common customer requests and define the desired action in just a few simple steps. Learn about our visual builder
Optimized, data-driven decisions Improve the effectiveness of your customer service chatbot over time with analytics. Track interaction performance to better understand your customers’ needs, identify bottlenecks and highlight areas for improvement. Identify common issues and FAQs with analytics to refine conversations and provide tailored, more efficient customer support. Learn about analytics
Case studies Camping World

A reimagined customer experience with an AI-powered virtual assistant has enabled Camping World to increase agent efficiency by 33% and modernize its contact centers.

 Vodafone Ireland and IBM

In collaboration with IBM® Technology Expert Labs, Vodafone Ireland recently conducted an assistant modernization of its virtual assistant TOBi, which is powered by IBM watsonx™ Assistant, a platform designed to help deliver consistent and intelligent customer care.

Humana

A virtual agent named Anna uses the powerful IBM conversational AI platform to conduct over a million customer conversations per year and improve the customer journey. Anna answers 90% of customer questions in the Dutch or English language.
Take the next step

Ready to build powerful customer service chatbots? 

Take the self-guided tour or meet an IBM expert for a personalized demonstration and see what an advanced generative AI chatbot solution can do for your customer service team.

