Deliver timely responses and improve employee engagement with HR chatbots
Empower your workforce with AI-powered chatbots and automation

IBM watsonx Assistant uses large language models and best-in-class conversational AI to provide easy access to HR policies and deliver accurate responses to employees. Using watsonx Assistant, HR chatbots can be quickly configured to learn about your business policies and integrate with your technology solutions. This unified HR support experience:

  • Reduce employee frustration
  • Improve engagement
  • Cut the operational burden and time on your HR professionals
Reshape Human Resources with AI-powered agents

Explore prebuilt AI Agents for HR to accelerate time to value. 

Results Using AI-powered watsonx Assistant, HR leaders have experienced these significant improvements in their HR operations and workflows. 75% Time saved

Reduce the time employees spent on common HR tasks by 75%.

 +14.7% Accuracy

Up to 14.7% better than competition at understanding employee intent.

 <1 year Payback period

ROI can begin under 1 year with as few as 500 employees. Even faster with more employees.

HR chatbot use cases

Across HR Compensation Travel and expense HRIS Diversity and inclusion
Benefits
Improve employee experience

Employees ask lots of questions and an HR virtual assistant can find answers to their most-often asked questions quickly and easily. With an HR chatbot, reduce process complexity to save employees and your HR staff untold hours and frustration, helping prevent staff burn-out and improve employee satisfaction.
Integration speeds interactions

Automate processes across multiple backend systems through a single conversational UI to help streamline efficiencies for employees and the HR team that supports them. Remove the tedious, multiple steps of dealing with HRIS systems.
Greater insights into employees

Built-in analytics help your HR professionals understand what your employees are thinking so you can be proactive instead of reactive to their needs. Identify gaps and support your employees when and where they need to make your HR team members more effective.
Case studies
Telstra

Australia’s largest telco built a simple routing chatbot named Codi, which handles multiple internal and external tasks, collectively saving an estimated AUD 10 million. With a fine-tuned natural language engine, Codi is a full-service digital concierge.
ENN Group

This energy giant in China enables employees to get status updates on internal processes, such as expense reports, without logging into individual internal systems or performing manual queries.
NHS Trust

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust medical group launched Enquire, a new intelligent virtual assistant powered by IBM watsonx Assistant on IBM Cloud, to alleviate the administrative workload of HR employees, freeing up their time for more complex, value-adding tasks, while providing a 24/7 support service for all staff.
Related features
24/7 answers from a single source Unify the employee experience of HR tools through a single interface, fully integrated with your backend systems, enabling automation of often-needed tasks. Through its conversational interface, employees get answers to their pressing questions in real-time via the Web, Slack, Microsoft Teams, or mobile. Learn about integrations
Easy chatbot creation Enable HR professionals with no previous AI chatbot experience to quickly author and deploy new capabilities. Pre-built skills, AI, and automation speed the creation of HR bots for faster deployment and greater efficiency. Learn about visual builder
Powerful analytics Understand employee needs with greater visibility into which HR processes your employees use most and which they wish existed. Your HR department can better understand employee trends, based on the most often-asked questions and usage patterns. Chatbots analyze employee questions to learn automatically and deliver continual improvements. Learn about analytics
Take the next step

Ready to transform your HR support experience?

Schedule a personal demonstration with a product specialist to discuss what watsonx Assistant can do for your business or start building your AI assistant today, on our free plan.

