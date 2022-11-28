IBM watsonx Assistant uses large language models and best-in-class conversational AI to provide easy access to HR policies and deliver accurate responses to employees. Using watsonx Assistant, HR chatbots can be quickly configured to learn about your business policies and integrate with your technology solutions. This unified HR support experience:
Reduce the time employees spent on common HR tasks by 75%.
Up to 14.7% better than competition at understanding employee intent.
ROI can begin under 1 year with as few as 500 employees. Even faster with more employees.
Employees ask lots of questions and an HR virtual assistant can find answers to their most-often asked questions quickly and easily. With an HR chatbot, reduce process complexity to save employees and your HR staff untold hours and frustration, helping prevent staff burn-out and improve employee satisfaction.
Automate processes across multiple backend systems through a single conversational UI to help streamline efficiencies for employees and the HR team that supports them. Remove the tedious, multiple steps of dealing with HRIS systems.
Built-in analytics help your HR professionals understand what your employees are thinking so you can be proactive instead of reactive to their needs. Identify gaps and support your employees when and where they need to make your HR team members more effective.
Australia’s largest telco built a simple routing chatbot named Codi, which handles multiple internal and external tasks, collectively saving an estimated AUD 10 million. With a fine-tuned natural language engine, Codi is a full-service digital concierge.
This energy giant in China enables employees to get status updates on internal processes, such as expense reports, without logging into individual internal systems or performing manual queries.
The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust medical group launched Enquire, a new intelligent virtual assistant powered by IBM watsonx Assistant on IBM Cloud, to alleviate the administrative workload of HR employees, freeing up their time for more complex, value-adding tasks, while providing a 24/7 support service for all staff.
