Containment: Number of conversations in which the assistant is able to satisfy the customer's request without human intervention.

Coverage: Number of conversations in which the assistant is confident that it can address a customer's request.

Total conversations: The total number of conversations between active users and your assistant during the selected time period.

Average messages per conversation: The total messages received during the selected time period divided by the total conversations during the selected time period.

Total messages: The total number of messages received from active users over the selected time period.

Active users: The number of unique users who have engaged with your assistant within the selected time period.

Average conversations per user: The total conversations divided by the total number of unique users during the selected time period.

Retention rate: Percentage of users that return to using the chatbot in the given time frame.

