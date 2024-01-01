IBM watsonx Assistant for conversational AI offers an intuitive visual builder experience for users designed to optimize the process for building conversational flows, accelerate authoring experiences, and empower business users to develop and deploy powerful AI assistants at scale.
The watsonx Assistant Visual Builder simplifies the chatbot creation process with:
Building chatbots has never been easier. Train with only a few questions or use our chatbot templates today.
Our disambiguation feature prompts for clarification if your user’s request isn’t clear, ensuring that your chatbot communicates with accuracy.
Our seamless integrations and extensions enable users to complete different tasks within our interface easily.
You can preview the conversation as your users will experience it — with advanced debugging capabilities to fix problems quickly.
Reusable components enable businesses to create consistent customer experiences across the globe in a fraction of the time.
Our low-code and no-code capabilities promote agile workflows, encouraging dialogue experimentation for the ideal support experience.
Find up-to-date answers in any existing content, from knowledge bases to websites, with Watson Discovery.
Easily connect your chatbot platform to existing live agent tools to route customers to the right people in real time.
Deploy anywhere your customers communicate with your business, including web, app, phone or messaging channels.
According to G2 Crowd, IDC, and Gartner, IBM’s watsonx Assistant is one of the best chatbot builders in the space with leading natural language processing (NLP) and integration capabilities.
Our enhanced intent detection model is faster and more accurate than our previous ones, combining traditional machine learning, transfer learning and deep learning techniques in a cohesive model that is highly responsive at run time. Based on a study (link resides outside ibm.com), this model is also more accurate than IBM’s main competitors, outperforming Google Dialogflow by 5.6 percentage points and Microsoft LUIS by 14.7 percentage points.
Not only does our model surpass the competition, but IBM’s watsonx Assistant makes it incredibly easy to get started with a host of resources, such as templates, one-click integrations, guided tutorials, SMEs and more. IBM watsonx Assistant adapts to the needs of the customer.
Yes, watsonx Assistant has available webhooks and APIs to enable you to export chat logs for analysis, allowing your teams to optimize your chatbot for customer outcomes. Connect in one click with systems like Salesforce, Zendesk, Intercom, and more. Alternatively, you can create your own extension with our Open API specifications.
Check out our documentation to find a tutorial on how to create your first chatbot using watsonx Assistant’s visual chatbot builder.
Yes, you can deliver an omnichannel experience to your customers, deploying to apps, such as Facebook Messenger, Intercom, Slack, SMS with Twilio, WhatsApp, Hubspot, Wordpress, and more. Our seamless integrations can route customers to your telephony and interactive voice response (IVR) systems when they need them.
Yes, you can use watsonx Assistant action templates to build your first chatbot today. They are pre-built, customizable chatbot templates, which create chatbots quickly and easily. Action templates automate chatbot creation by identifying common user cases, such as support ticket requests or answers to frequently asked questions (FAQs). See the prebuilt templates documentation to get started.
Customer care is the most common chatbot use case. Chatbots are helpful to both product- and service-based companies looking to provide a superior user experience by to answering customer questions, guiding customers through simple troubleshooting, and connecting customers to the resources they need.
They are also often used by sales teams looking for a tool to support lead generation. Chatbots can quickly validate potential leads based on the questions they ask, then pass them on to sales representatives to close the deal.
Chatbots can even be used in e-commerce by acting as a digital sales clerk, akin to what customers would experience at a small business shop. E-commerce chatbots can provide a personalized shopping experience that converts passive website visitors into engaged prospects.
