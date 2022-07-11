In a time of ever-increasing revenue targets, digital marketing leaders are looking to deliver exceptional customer experiences to increase marketing and digital sales productivity—while managing a complex buyer journey across multiple channels in the face of reduced marketing budgets.
watsonx Assistant enables AI-powered, conversational chatbots that can:
99% of organizations using AI-based virtual agent technology report an increase in customer satisfaction.
Camping World has increased agent efficiency by 33%.
Stikets has 90% of incoming customer queries automatically answered in 15 languages.
Instant gratification has become an expectation for consumers. Now it’s even more vital for businesses to provide fast and accurate answers for wherever they are in the customer journey. watsonx Assistant’s AI-powered chatbot technology can help you deliver excellent customer support 24/7, improve client engagement, build trust and maintain long-term customer relationships.
Contextualized and personalized interactions increase engagement, improve conversion rates and drive sales. Gain customer confidence and close sales with specific and human-like responses that cater to customers’ needs. Save lost sales when you capture conversation details, then follow up with personalized experiences on engagements that dropped off.
Increase ROI by speeding average handle time for your human agents with self-service sales chatbots, automated to answer potential customers’ routine questions about prices or specifications in real-time. Your agents receive seamless handoffs with all gathered information being forwarded, eliminating the need to repeat questions and answers.
With 55 pubs and clubs to manage, Deltic now automatically replies to 350,000 digital enquires each year with a virtual assistant built using watsonx Assistant to answer guests’ questions and direct them to book online.
A reimagined customer experience with an AI-powered virtual assistant has enabled Camping World to increase agent efficiency 33% and modernize its call centers.
A global company selling stickers and adhesive products now resolves up to 90% of incoming customer queries, in 15 languages, with an AI-enabled virtual assistant solution built on watsonx Assistant.
