 watsonx Assistant for Sales and Marketing
Improve customer experiences, boost lead generation, and drive e-commerce with powerful AI assistants
Multiple charts that can be generated by watsonx Assistant analytics
Engage more prospects. Make more sales.

In a time of ever-increasing revenue targets, digital marketing leaders are looking to deliver exceptional customer experiences to increase marketing and digital sales productivity—while managing a complex buyer journey across multiple channels in the face of reduced marketing budgets.

watsonx Assistant enables AI-powered, conversational chatbots that can:

  • Transform your lead generation practices and automate efforts at every step of the buying journey.
  • Meet customer needs with an easy-to-use conversational interface built with business users in mind.
  • Deliver 24/7 support to expand coverage of customer engagements at all times
  • Take advantage of powerful analytics to drive more compelling customer conversations and messaging
Results Impact on marketing and direct sales 99% Customer satisfaction

99% of organizations using AI-based virtual agent technology report an increase in customer satisfaction.

 Read the report 33% Greater efficiency

Camping World has increased agent efficiency by 33%. 

 Read the case study 90% Questions resolved

Stikets has 90% of incoming customer queries automatically answered in 15 languages. 

 Read the case study
Benefits
Meet customer expectations

Instant gratification has become an expectation for consumers. Now it’s even more vital for businesses to provide fast and accurate answers for wherever they are in the customer journey. watsonx Assistant’s AI-powered chatbot technology can help you deliver excellent customer support 24/7, improve client engagement, build trust and maintain long-term customer relationships.
Boost sales

Contextualized and personalized interactions increase engagement, improve conversion rates and drive sales. Gain customer confidence and close sales with specific and human-like responses that cater to customers’ needs. Save lost sales when you capture conversation details, then follow up with personalized experiences on engagements that dropped off.
Save your budget

Increase ROI by speeding average handle time for your human agents with self-service sales chatbots, automated to answer potential customers’ routine questions about prices or specifications in real-time. Your agents receive seamless handoffs with all gathered information being forwarded, eliminating the need to repeat questions and answers.

We were able to stand up the watsonx Assistant for Citizens chatbot platform very quickly. It was a ‘just add water’ solution for the City of Austin. Alicia Dean Marketing Communications Consultant City of Austin Read the full story
Case studies
Deltic Group

With 55 pubs and clubs to manage, Deltic now automatically replies to 350,000 digital enquires each year with a virtual assistant built using watsonx Assistant to answer guests’ questions and direct them to book online.
Camping World

A reimagined customer experience with an AI-powered virtual assistant has enabled Camping World to increase agent efficiency 33% and modernize its call centers.
Stikets

A global company selling stickers and adhesive products now resolves up to 90% of incoming customer queries, in 15 languages, with an AI-enabled virtual assistant solution built on watsonx Assistant.
