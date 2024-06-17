What is deep learning?

Recurrent neural networks (RNNs) are typically used in natural language and speech recognition applications as they use sequential or time-series data. RNNs can be identified by their feedback loops. These learning algorithms are primarily used when using time-series data to make predictions about future outcomes. Use cases include stock market predictions or sales forecasting, or ordinal or temporal problems, such as language translation, natural language processing (NLP), speech recognition and image captioning. These functions are often incorporated into popular applications such as Siri, voice search and Google Translate.

RNNs use their “memory” as they take information from prior inputs to influence the current input and output. While traditional deep neural networks assume that inputs and outputs are independent of each other, the output of RNNs depends on the prior elements within the sequence. While future events would also be helpful in determining the output of a given sequence, unidirectional recurrent neural networks cannot account for these events in their predictions.

RNNs share parameters across each layer of the network and share the same weight parameter within each layer of the network, with the weights adjusted through the processes of backpropagation and gradient descent to facilitate reinforcement learning.

RNNs use a backpropagation through time (BPTT) algorithm to determine the gradients, which is slightly different from traditional backpropagation as it is specific to sequence data. The principles of BPTT are the same as traditional backpropagation, where the model trains itself by calculating errors from its output layer to its input layer. BPTT differs from the traditional approach in that BPTT sums errors at each time step, whereas feedforward networks do not need to sum errors as they do not share parameters across each layer.

An advantage over other neural network types is that RNNs use both binary data processing and memory. RNNs can plan out multiple inputs and productions so that rather than delivering only one result for a single input, RNNs can produce one-to-many, many-to-one or many-to-many outputs.



There are also options within RNNs. For example, the long short-term memory (LSTM) network is superior to simple RNNs by learning and acting on longer-term dependencies.

However, RNNs tend to run into two basic problems, known as exploding gradients and vanishing gradients. These issues are defined by the size of the gradient, which is the slope of the loss function along the error curve.

When the gradient is vanishing and is too small, it continues to become smaller, updating the weight parameters until they become insignificant—that is: zero (0). When that occurs, the algorithm is no longer learning.

Exploding gradients occur when the gradient is too large, creating an unstable model. In this case, the model weights grow too large, and they will eventually be represented as NaN (not a number). One solution to these issues is to reduce the number of hidden layers within the neural network, eliminating some of the complexity in the RNN models.

Some final disadvantages: RNNs might also require long training time and be difficult to use on large datasets. Optimizing RNNs add complexity when they have many layers and parameters.