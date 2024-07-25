Generative AI for coding is possible because of recent breakthroughs in large language model (LLM) technologies and natural language processing (NLP). It uses deep learning algorithms and large neural networks trained on vast datasets of diverse existing source code. Training code generally comes from publicly available code produced by open-source projects.

Programmers enter plain text prompts describing what they want the code to do. Generative AI tools suggest code snippets or full functions, streamlining the coding process by handling repetitive tasks and reducing manual coding. Generative AI can also translate code from one language to another, streamlining code conversion or modernization projects, such as updating legacy applications by transforming COBOL to Java.

Even as code produced by generative AI and LLM technologies becomes more accurate, it can still contain flaws and should be reviewed, edited and refined by people. Some generative AI for code tools automatically create unit tests to help with this.