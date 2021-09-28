What is conversational AI?

Conversational AI starts with thinking about how your potential users might want to interact with your product and the primary questions that they may have. You can then use conversational AI tools to help route them to relevant information. In this section, we’ll walk through ways to start planning and creating a conversational AI.



1. Find the list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) for your end users



Frequently asked questions are the foundation of the conversational AI development process. They help you define the main needs and concerns of your end users, which will, in turn, alleviate some of the call volume for your support team. If you don’t have a FAQ list available for your product, then start with your customer success team to determine the appropriate list of questions that your conversational AI can assist with.

For example, let’s say you’re a bank. Your starting list of FAQs might be:

How do I access my account?





Where do I find my routing and account number?





When will my debit card arrive?





How do I activate my debit card?





How do I order checks?





How do I talk to a local banker?

You can always add more questions to the list over time, so start with a small segment of questions to prototype the development process for a conversational AI.



2. Use FAQs to develop goals in your conversational AI tool



Your FAQs form the basis of goals, or intents, expressed within the user’s input, such as accessing an account. Once you outline your goals, you can plug them into a competitive conversational AI tool, like watsonx Assistant, as intents.

From here, you’ll need to teach your conversational AI the ways that a user may phrase or ask for this type of information. If we take the example of “how to access my account,” you might think of other phrases that users might use when chatting with a support representative, such as “how to log in”, “how to reset password”, “sign up for an account”, and so on.

If you’re unsure of other phrases that your customers may use, then you may want to partner with your analytics and support teams. If your chatbot analytics tools have been set up appropriately, analytics teams can mine web data and investigate other queries from site search data. Alternatively, they can also analyze transcript data from web chat conversations and call centers. If your analytical teams aren’t set up for this type of analysis, then your support teams can also provide valuable insight into common ways that customers phrases their questions.



3. Use goals to understand and build out relevant nouns and keywords



Think of nouns, or entities, that surround your intents. In this example, we’ve been focused on a user’s bank account. As a result, it makes sense to create an entity around bank account information.

A number of values might fall into this category of information, such as “username”, “password”, “account number”, and so on.

To understand the entities that surround specific user intents, you can use the same information that was collected from tools or supporting teams to develop goals or intents. These nouns will precede or follow the primary ask.



4. Put it all together to create a meaningful dialogue with your user



All of these elements work together to create a conversation with your end user. The intents allow a machine to decipher what the user is asking for and entities act as a way to provide relevant responses. For example, you might envision the dialogue between a conversation AI and a user with a forgotten password unfold as follows:

Together, goals and nouns (or intents and entities as IBM likes to call them) work to build a logical conversation flow based on the user’s needs. If you're ready to get started building your own conversational AI, you can try IBM's watsonx Assistant Lite Version for free.