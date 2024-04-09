Home

Better healthcare services with AI chatbots

Healthcare chatbots support medical professionals and enrich patient experiences with intelligent self-service automation

AI-powered healthcare chatbots for patient-friendly support

Healthcare organizations are fiercely competing to raise the bar and provide reliable and personalized medical assistance. Generative AI chatbots for healthcare elevate the patient experience with real-time, frictionless self-service support, while healthcare professionals can focus their energy where it’s needed most, on complex care tasks.

  • No-code conversation builder and pre-built templates for healthcare
  • Consistent patient assistance with accurate, contextual, and up-to-date answers 24/7
  • Seamless integrations to backend systems to automate tasks like appointment scheduling, payments, access to patient records and more
Results Healthcare provider realities Source: IBM Institute for Business Value study, "Better health outcomes with AI-powered virtual assistants" 20% Mobile engagement

An AI-powered solution can reduce average handle time by 20%, resulting in cost benefits of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

 60% Omnichannel expectations

60% of healthcare consumers requested out-of-pocket costs from providers ahead of care, but barely half were able to get the information.

 82% Shifting expectations


82% of healthcare consumers who sought pricing information said costs influenced their healthcare decision-making process.
Benefits of chatbots for healthcare
Promote a more efficient use of clinical resources

At a time when the healthcare industry faces shortages in the clinical workforce, rising demand for services, backlogs and financial pressures, automation algorithms and advanced natural language processing (NLP) technology in healthcare chatbots built with watsonx Assistant contribute to better health outcomes for patients, and saved time for clinicians.

Enhance the patient experience journey

Simple tasks like booking appointments and checking test results become a struggle for patients when they need to navigate confusing interfaces and remember multiple passwords. A healthcare chatbot offers a more intuitive way to interact with complex healthcare systems, gathering medical information from various platforms and removing unnecessary frustration.
What's included
Generative AI with custom-built watsonx Large Language Models Beyond answering FAQs, medical chatbots can tackle unexpected queries by navigating through the wealth of health information, patient data and medical history a healthcare provider owns. By retrieving relevant information these AI chatbots can quickly generate accurate answers to a wide range of queries and improve user experience. Read more about AI-powered functionalities
Digital and voice self-service, 24/7 Watsonx Assistant provides built-in integrations with key digital channels used by healthcare organizations — websites and online portals, SMS and email, or less formal social media messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. Healthcare chatbots can also be deployed over the phone, and deliver smooth voice experiences by leveraging watsonx Large Speech Models and neural expressive voices to improve patient engagement. Read more about watsonx Assistant voicebots
Intelligent hand-off to medical professionals Through the pandemic we learned that medical resources are finite. By automating repetitive tasks, healthcare providers enhance customer experiences, enabling medical experts to focus on intricate health issues and patient education. Watsonx Assistant integrates with contact center platforms, and ensures patients are directed to the appropriate medical professional with all necessary patient information, reducing frustration and long wait times.
I'm excited to keep exploring the infinite possibilities of artificial intelligence. Sarah Hines Director of Provider Experience and Connectivity Humana Read the full story
Case studies
Humana

Costly pre-service calls were reduced and the experience improved using conversational AI to quickly determine patient insurance coverage. The solution receives more than 7,000 voice calls from 120 providers per business day.
Cardinal Health

Clients now get crucial, up-to-date information on their orders. The Cardinal team had a successful test case up and running in five days.
GSK

GlaxoSmithKline launched 16 internal and external virtual assistants in 10 months with watsonx Assistant to improve customer satisfaction and employee productivity.
Take the next step

Ready to transform your healthcare organization with conversational AI?  

Schedule a personal demonstration with a product specialist to discuss what watsonx Assistant can do for your business or start building your AI assistant today, on our free plan.

