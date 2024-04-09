What's included

Generative AI with custom-built watsonx Large Language Models Beyond answering FAQs, medical chatbots can tackle unexpected queries by navigating through the wealth of health information, patient data and medical history a healthcare provider owns. By retrieving relevant information these AI chatbots can quickly generate accurate answers to a wide range of queries and improve user experience. Read more about AI-powered functionalities

Digital and voice self-service, 24/7 Watsonx Assistant provides built-in integrations with key digital channels used by healthcare organizations — websites and online portals, SMS and email, or less formal social media messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. Healthcare chatbots can also be deployed over the phone, and deliver smooth voice experiences by leveraging watsonx Large Speech Models and neural expressive voices to improve patient engagement. Read more about watsonx Assistant voicebots