Healthcare organizations are fiercely competing to raise the bar and provide reliable and personalized medical assistance. Generative AI chatbots for healthcare elevate the patient experience with real-time, frictionless self-service support, while healthcare professionals can focus their energy where it’s needed most, on complex care tasks.
An AI-powered solution can reduce average handle time by 20%, resulting in cost benefits of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
60% of healthcare consumers requested out-of-pocket costs from providers ahead of care, but barely half were able to get the information.
82% of healthcare consumers who sought pricing information said costs influenced their healthcare decision-making process.
At a time when the healthcare industry faces shortages in the clinical workforce, rising demand for services, backlogs and financial pressures, automation algorithms and advanced natural language processing (NLP) technology in healthcare chatbots built with watsonx Assistant contribute to better health outcomes for patients, and saved time for clinicians.
Simple tasks like booking appointments and checking test results become a struggle for patients when they need to navigate confusing interfaces and remember multiple passwords. A healthcare chatbot offers a more intuitive way to interact with complex healthcare systems, gathering medical information from various platforms and removing unnecessary frustration.
Costly pre-service calls were reduced and the experience improved using conversational AI to quickly determine patient insurance coverage. The solution receives more than 7,000 voice calls from 120 providers per business day.
Clients now get crucial, up-to-date information on their orders. The Cardinal team had a successful test case up and running in five days.
GlaxoSmithKline launched 16 internal and external virtual assistants in 10 months with watsonx Assistant to improve customer satisfaction and employee productivity.
Ready to transform your healthcare organization with conversational AI?
Schedule a personal demonstration with a product specialist to discuss what watsonx Assistant can do for your business or start building your AI assistant today, on our free plan.