According to G2 Crowd, IDC, and Gartner, IBM’s watsonx Assistant is one of the best chatbot builders in the space with leading natural language processing (NLP) and integration capabilities.

Our enhanced intent detection model is faster and more accurate than our previous ones, combining traditional machine learning, transfer learning and deep learning techniques in a cohesive model that is highly responsive at run time. Based on a study (link resides outside IBM), this model is also more accurate than IBM’s main competitors, outperforming Google Dialogflow by 5.6% and Microsoft LUIS by 14.7%.

Not only does our model surpass the competition, but IBM’s watsonx Assistant makes it incredibly easy to get started with a host of resources, such as templates, one-click integrations, guided tutorials, SMEs and more. IBM watsonx Assistant adapts to the needs of the customer.