Generative AI assistants for retail can make shopping faster, easier, and more precise than ever before. IBM watsonx Assistant elevates the shopper experience with generative AI assistants that enable frictionless self-service.
Consumers are 40% more likely to spend more than they originally planned when their retail experience is highly personalized to their needs.
Source: Google
Camping World leveraged watsonx Assistant retail chatbots to increase customer engagement by 40% across all platforms.
Agent efficiency at Camping World increased by 33% with watsonx Assistant, effectively decreasing overall wait time to just 33 seconds.
A reimagined customer experience with an AI-powered virtual assistant has enabled Camping World to increase agent efficiency 33% and modernize its call centers.
Stiky, the AI virtual assistant, resolves up to 90% of queries automatically, and provides 24x7 customer service with an average of 165 conversations daily.
AI technology is helping boost fashion forecasting, helping predict the next big trend and the most relevant styles, colors and size ratios.
According to G2 Crowd, IDC, and Gartner, IBM’s watsonx Assistant is one of the best chatbot builders in the space with leading natural language processing (NLP) and integration capabilities.
Our enhanced intent detection model is faster and more accurate than our previous ones, combining traditional machine learning, transfer learning and deep learning techniques in a cohesive model that is highly responsive at run time. Based on a study (link resides outside IBM), this model is also more accurate than IBM’s main competitors, outperforming Google Dialogflow by 5.6% and Microsoft LUIS by 14.7%.
Not only does our model surpass the competition, but IBM’s watsonx Assistant makes it incredibly easy to get started with a host of resources, such as templates, one-click integrations, guided tutorials, SMEs and more. IBM watsonx Assistant adapts to the needs of the customer.
With watsonx Assistant, no developers are required. This intuitive platform helps get you up and running in minutes with an easy-to-use drag and drop interface and minimal operational costs. Easily customize your chatbot to align with your brand’s visual identity and personality, and then intuitively embed it into your bank’s website or mobile applications with a simple cut and paste. Built with IBM security, scalability, and flexibility built in, watsonx Assistant for Retail understands any written language and is designed for safe and secure global deployment. Turn it on today and empower your team to realize the benefits of happier banking customers, increased sales and retention opportunities, and a more efficient, effective global workforce—without having to hire a specialist.
Watson is unparalleled at delivering high-impact omnichannel experience to your retail and e-commerce customers, deploying to apps, such as Facebook Messenger, Intercom, Slack, SMS with Twilio, WhatsApp, Hubspot, Wordpress, and more. And of course, seamless integrations route customers to your telephony and interactive voice response (IVR) systems when they need them.
watsonx Assistant sits at the center of your support architecture, ensuring customers enjoy consistent, high-quality experiences every time they interact with your brand. Our unique approach to unification architecture ties together the right tools to deliver a consistent brand experience every time a customer interacts with your brand. watsonx Assistant also acts as a source of data for hyperpersonalization and a destination for automation, helping improve and increase personalization for each user’s unique profile.
The customer experience has never been more vitally important, and shopper demands have never been higher. As many shoppers now shift to a hybrid model, they expect instant access to complex data like real-time inventory levels and product comparison charts.
At the same time, the retail market is expanding to include new competitors who threaten to further erode market share away from more traditional retailers. Retailers must continue to find new ways to engage their audience, provide them with the information and self-service functionality they need (without having to wait for a sales associate to assist), and share contextually relevant recommendations based on shopping history.
Ready to transform your retail customer experience?
Schedule a personal demonstration with a product specialist to discuss what watsonx Assistant can do for your business or start building your AI assistant today, on our free plan.