watsonx Assistant provides large, complex and data-sensitive organizations with enterprise-grade chatbot security and scalability capabilities that you need to safeguard against hackers and misuse of customer data, and support your virtual agent during peak times.
Check out the different pricing options for your watsonx Assistant subscription and get started with building your first enterprise-ready artificial intelligence assistant today.
watsonx Assistant gives you real-time control over your data and insights including the functionality to adjust what data is shared and recorded across instances.
To meet the additional needs of large organizations, optional data isolation provides a single tenant data store environment that is physically isolated and not shared with any other user accounts.
Know that your data is secure with encryption at rest and in transit using the advanced encryption techniques, as well as options for private endpoints.
We support your data’s and app’s protection against vulnerabilities and chatbot security risks by performing internal and external penetration testing, chatbot security testing, and ongoing reviews.
Choose who in your organization can view and who can get permissions to edit individual skills, assistants, and entire instances with secure access management.
Track what updates were made to skills and assistants at granular level to better understand critical actions as they happen.
Deployment flexibility and resiliency. Implement your assistant where and how you need, with the ability to change over time.
Low, medium, or high usage? Not a problem, watsonx Assistant grows with your needs and can scale to meet customer demand.
Run your assistant within your environment using IBM Cloud Pak® for Data.
Accelerate time to value using IBM Cloud. We can run on Amazon, Google, or Microsoft clouds as well.
Our global locations have three data centers at minimum 8 miles apart that operate seamlessly to ensure your assistant’s availability.
watsonx Assistant is deployed with multi-zone regions to support high availability, minimizing customer disruptions and downtime.
watsonx Assistant offers up to 99.9% availability based on your desired plan.
Enjoy deployment flexibility and resiliency while seamlessly meeting industry benchmarks. Implement your assistant where and how you need, with the ability to change over time.
watsonx Assistant is ISO certified for information cybersecurity and data protection against security threats and hackers.
watsonx Assistant on the IBM Cloud is SOC 2 certified.
For watsonx Assistant, support is available for organizations using the watsonx Assistant Enterprise plan and is hosted in IBM Washington, DC and Dallas, TX data centers.
For watsonx Assistant and other products, IBM provides data privacy, security measures and governance to support GDPR compliance.
watsonx Assistant meets the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) to ensure that companies can maintain the secure environment required to accept, process, store, or transmit credit card information.
watsonx Assistant is ISO certified for information security, chatbot security, and data protection in chatbots to meet the high standards of enterprise customers.
Most of the Watson services are stateless, which means that Watson does not store client data if a client instructs IBM not to use client data to train the base model. Audits are performed internally, but to protect chatbot security and the chatbot data privacy of our clients, we don't share the processes.
Watson is built on deep learning, machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) models to elevate customer experiences and help customers change an appointment, track a shipment, or check a balance. Watson also uses machine learning algorithms and asks follow-up questions to better understand customers and pass them off to a human agent when needed.
Try out the enhanced intent detection model. This new model, which is being offered as a beta feature in English-language dialog and actions skills, is faster and more accurate. It combines traditional machine learning, transfer learning and deep learning techniques in a cohesive model that is highly responsive at run time. For more information, see Improved intent recognition.
IBM is committed to providing our clients and partners with innovative data privacy, security and governance solutions to assist them on their journey to GDPR compliance.
Learn more about IBM's own GDPR readiness journey and our GDPR capabilities and offerings to support your compliance journey here.
US Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) support is available for Enterprise plans that are hosted in the Washington, DC or Dallas locations. For more information, see Enabling EU and HIPAA supported settings.
Do not add personal health information (PHI) to the training data (entities and intents, including user examples) that you create. In particular, be sure to remove any PHI from files that contain real user utterances that you upload to mine for intent or intent user example recommendations.
Get ready to build AI chatbots with built-in security features.
Schedule a personal demonstration with a product specialist to discuss what watsonx Assistant can do for your business or start building your AI assistant with a clear product roadmap today, on our free plan.