Watson is built on deep learning, machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) models to elevate customer experiences and help customers change an appointment, track a shipment, or check a balance. Watson also uses machine learning algorithms and asks follow-up questions to better understand customers and pass them off to a human agent when needed.

Try out the enhanced intent detection model. This new model, which is being offered as a beta feature in English-language dialog and actions skills, is faster and more accurate. It combines traditional machine learning, transfer learning and deep learning techniques in a cohesive model that is highly responsive at run time. For more information, see Improved intent recognition.