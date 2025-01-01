Transform your call center with conversational AI technology

Let an intelligent generative AI voice assistant manage repetitive call center interactions, freeing up your human agents to handle more complex and sensitive topics with customers, improving containment, delighting callers, and driving operational efficiency. IBM watsonx Assistant for Voice offers: Advanced artificial intelligence technology that blends large speech models (LSMs) voice recognition, speech to text, and NLU capabilities.



Expressive voices designed to respond to customer requests in natural human-like speech with ability to understand expressions and analyze conversation sentiment.



Analytics that reveal valuable insights like popular customer queries, FAQs, emerging topics, user experience feedback, and satisfaction levels, empowering you to create personalized interactions.



A user-friendly interface that can be set up in a breeze. Start building your AI Assistant Ready to take the next step? Check out the different pricing options for your watsonx Assistant subscription and get started with building your first AI assistant today. Featured content Blog IBM's new watsonx Large Speech Model brings generative AI to the phone

Benefits Improved customer engagement with omni-channel self-service options Sometimes, the best way to help callers find information and accomplish tasks is through text-based interactions, like sending an SMS to confirm appointment details or sending a link to route them to a relevant webpage. By integrating with multiple messaging channels (including Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger), your AI voice bot makes it easier for customers to self-serve without frustration. Increased call containment rates compared to traditional IVR Generative AI voice chatbots operate 24/7 and can handle even 1000+ customer queries simultaneously (check our pricing plan for concurrent call capacity limits). With watsonx Assistant your voice bot will comprehensively cover a wide-range of topics, consistently helping callers, enhancing first-time resolution rates and deflecting calls from live agents. Increased agent productivity and customer satisfaction AI assistants automate routine queries and free up human agents to handle higher value, intellectually stimulating interactions. When customers have a unique request that must be managed by an agent, the AI voice chatbot will ensure a seamless hand-off, forwarding the conversation topic and the chat history, so agents can pick up the conversation from where it was left and callers don't need to repeat themselves. Read about the cost savings and business benefits enabled by watsonx Assistant

Features Large speech models Automatic speech recognition (ASR) Expressive neural voices Large speech models Voicebots built on the watsonx Assistant use Large Speech Models (LSMs) to bring generative AI to the phone and deliver advanced natural language understanding (NLU) to better navigate conversations—leading to effective, personalized interactions that boost customer satisfaction. Read the blog Automatic speech recognition (ASR) Our voice recognition technology uses high-level machine learning algorithms to convert spoken language into text in real-time. Additionally, we combine highly accurate NLP models with powerful customization tools, to ensure that our AI assistants understand what callers need the first time, and also grasp context, emotions conveyed through tone, and conversation nuances. Learn about automation speech recognition Expressive neural voices Our state-of-the-art text-to-speech technology creates highly natural voices that are exceptionally clear and crisp, use the proper speaking style and intonation, and automatically emphasize interjections and specified words. Our AI voice bots can support conversations in English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish. Explore supported languages and voices

Integrations for voice bots Live agent and contact center platforms With IBM watsonx Assistant you can easily integrate your AI voice bot with almost any service desk to streamline customer interactions and ensure a smooth hand-off to human agents. You can use our pre-built connections to Nice CXone, Genesys, IntelePeer and Twilio, or you easily bring your own with our open-source starter kits. Explore chatbot integrations IBM Watson Text to Speech IBM Watson® Text to Speech is an API cloud service that enables your AI voice bot to convert written text into natural-sounding audio in a variety of languages and voices within watsonx Assistant. Explore Watson Text to Speech IBM Watson Speech to Text IBM Watson® Speech to Text technology enables fast and accurate speech transcription in multiple languages for a variety of use cases, including customer self-service, agent assistance and speech analytics. Explore Watson Speech to Text