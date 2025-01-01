Home

 Deploy AI voice chatbots—elevate customer support with expressive neural voices
Replace the endless IVR menu that callers dislike with a voice-based virtual assistant that generates accurate answers and improves customer experiences.
Transform your call center with conversational AI technology

 


Let an intelligent generative AI voice assistant manage repetitive call center interactions, freeing up your human agents to handle more complex and sensitive topics with customers, improving containment, delighting callers, and driving operational efficiency.

 

IBM watsonx Assistant for Voice offers:

 

  • Advanced artificial intelligence technology that blends large speech models (LSMs) voice recognition, speech to text, and NLU capabilities.
  • Expressive voices designed to respond to customer requests in natural human-like speech with ability to understand expressions and analyze conversation sentiment.
  • Analytics that reveal valuable insights like popular customer queries, FAQs, emerging topics, user experience feedback, and satisfaction levels, empowering you to create personalized interactions.
  • A user-friendly interface that can be set up in a breeze.

 

 
Ready to take the next step?

Check out the different pricing options for your watsonx Assistant subscription and get started with building your first AI assistant today.
Benefits
Improved customer engagement with omni-channel self-service options

Sometimes, the best way to help callers find information and accomplish tasks is through text-based interactions, like sending an SMS to confirm appointment details or sending a link to route them to a relevant webpage. By integrating with multiple messaging channels (including Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger), your AI voice bot makes it easier for customers to self-serve without frustration.
Increased call containment rates compared to traditional IVR

Generative AI voice chatbots operate 24/7 and can handle even 1000+ customer queries simultaneously (check our pricing plan for concurrent call capacity limits). With watsonx Assistant your voice bot will comprehensively cover a wide-range of topics, consistently helping callers, enhancing first-time resolution rates and deflecting calls from live agents.
Increased agent productivity and customer satisfaction

AI assistants automate routine queries and free up human agents to handle higher value, intellectually stimulating interactions. When customers have a unique request that must be managed by an agent, the AI voice chatbot will ensure a seamless hand-off, forwarding the conversation topic and the chat history, so agents can pick up the conversation from where it was left and callers don't need to repeat themselves.

 Read about the cost savings and business benefits enabled by watsonx Assistant

Features

Large speech models Automatic speech recognition (ASR) Expressive neural voices
Integrations for voice bots Live agent and contact center platforms

With IBM watsonx Assistant you can easily integrate your AI voice bot with almost any service desk to streamline customer interactions and ensure a smooth hand-off to human agents. You can use our pre-built connections to Nice CXone, Genesys, IntelePeer and Twilio, or you easily bring your own with our open-source starter kits.

 Explore chatbot integrations IBM Watson Text to Speech

IBM Watson® Text to Speech is an API cloud service that enables your AI voice bot to convert written text into natural-sounding audio in a variety of languages and voices within watsonx Assistant.

 Explore Watson Text to Speech IBM Watson Speech to Text

IBM Watson® Speech to Text technology enables fast and accurate speech transcription in multiple languages for a variety of use cases, including customer self-service, agent assistance and speech analytics.

Explore Watson Speech to Text
The analytics that IBM makes available to us have been critical in terms of business and executive management. We know how many calls are coming in. We know when the busy times are, which helps with staff allocation. We know when our average call times are going up or down and can respond as needed. John Harrison Director of Information Technology State of New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Read the case study
Take the next step

Ready to give your AI chatbot a clear and friendly voice? 

Schedule time with an IBM expert to find out more about deploying voice assistants for business. With IBM you can even train a new custom voice, unique for your brand.

