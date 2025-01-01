Home
Let an intelligent generative AI voice assistant manage repetitive call center interactions, freeing up your human agents to handle more complex and sensitive topics with customers, improving containment, delighting callers, and driving operational efficiency.
IBM watsonx Assistant for Voice offers:
Sometimes, the best way to help callers find information and accomplish tasks is through text-based interactions, like sending an SMS to confirm appointment details or sending a link to route them to a relevant webpage. By integrating with multiple messaging channels (including Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger), your AI voice bot makes it easier for customers to self-serve without frustration.
Generative AI voice chatbots operate 24/7 and can handle even 1000+ customer queries simultaneously (check our pricing plan for concurrent call capacity limits). With watsonx Assistant your voice bot will comprehensively cover a wide-range of topics, consistently helping callers, enhancing first-time resolution rates and deflecting calls from live agents.
AI assistants automate routine queries and free up human agents to handle higher value, intellectually stimulating interactions. When customers have a unique request that must be managed by an agent, the AI voice chatbot will ensure a seamless hand-off, forwarding the conversation topic and the chat history, so agents can pick up the conversation from where it was left and callers don't need to repeat themselves.
With IBM watsonx Assistant you can easily integrate your AI voice bot with almost any service desk to streamline customer interactions and ensure a smooth hand-off to human agents. You can use our pre-built connections to Nice CXone, Genesys, IntelePeer and Twilio, or you easily bring your own with our open-source starter kits.
IBM Watson® Text to Speech is an API cloud service that enables your AI voice bot to convert written text into natural-sounding audio in a variety of languages and voices within watsonx Assistant.
IBM Watson® Speech to Text technology enables fast and accurate speech transcription in multiple languages for a variety of use cases, including customer self-service, agent assistance and speech analytics.
Schedule time with an IBM expert to find out more about deploying voice assistants for business. With IBM you can even train a new custom voice, unique for your brand.