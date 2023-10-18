Home Consulting Artificial intelligence Artificial intelligence (AI) consulting services
Reimagine how you work with AI for business
Man giving a presentation

Is your gen AI strategy generating ROI? 

Join AI leaders for a discussion on AI trends, opportunities, and advice on scaling AI to unlock sustainable value.

Reinvent how your business works with AI

IBM Consulting™ is working with global clients and partners to co-create what’s next in AI. Our diverse, global team of more than 20,000 AI experts can help you quickly and confidently design and scale cutting edge AI solutions and automation across your business. ​

Our AI consulting services bring together our deep industry and domain expertise, along with AI technology and an experience led approach that augments, not replaces, your team, elevating both their skills and the value of their work. ​

As a leading AI consulting firm, we enhance the impact of AI development and cloud technologies in business transformation by working across our own IBM watsonx technology and an open ecosystem of partners to deliver any AI model, on any cloud, guided by ethics and trust. Global enterprises rely on IBM Consulting™ as a partner for their AI transformation journeys.
What's new IBM supercharges client value and consultant work with IBM Consulting Advantage, an AI services platform with a library of assistants U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundations explores IBM's generative AI applications Generative AI: Go beyond the hype Expand relationship with AWS for Generative AI and AI expertise
Now available: watsonx.governance

Accelerate responsible, transparent and explainable workflows for generative AI built on third-party platforms.
What's new

How IBM and the Data & Trust Alliance are fostering greater transparency across the data ecosystem

Market recognition

IBM Named a leader HFS Horizons: Generative Enterprise™ Services, 2023

Gain insight on generative AI trends and learn why HFS places IBM as a leader form professional services firms who are creating value with generative AI.

Gain advice on selecting an AI services provider to guide AI adoption and learn why IDC positioned IBM as a leader for AI services. 

Get started quickly with an AI strategy briefing for watsonx. Discover where generative AI can make the biggest impact and how watsonx can elevate your AI development and investments.
Benefits 46% Higher return on employee experience investments when use of AI is formally managed. Read about impact of AI on experience 75% CEOs believe the organizations with the most advanced AI wins. Read why 40%  increase in customer engagement for Camping world and improved overall agent efficiency by 33% through the use of AI. Read the Camping World story
Capabilities Conversational AI

Use generative AI to scan applications for qualified candidates, create written marketing content or convert text to speech using natural language processing.

 Put AI to work for customer service AI, machine learning + analytics

Deliver meaningful business outcomes using the spectrum of machine learning and AI technologies.

 Learn more about machine learning AI for driving Customer Experience

Use generative AI to analyze customer data to help personalize customer interactions, increase self-service options and improve performance and customer satisfaction.

 Value increases when generative AI meets experience. Learn more. AI-powered Data Transformation

Maximize the use of your data and create a modern data architecture to take full advantage of AI specific to your organization.

 Read how AI can give platform-based companies a competitive edge Learn more about watsonx.data here
Use cases AI for customer service

Elevate your customer experience to differentiate your organization by intelligently applying AI technology.

 Learn more AI for application modernization

Strategize, modernize, build and manage applications more autonomously with the power of AI and hybrid cloud.

 Learn more Watch the webinar AI for talent transformation

Optimize your workforce with our AI augmented HR solutions and expertise.

 Learn more AI for marketing

Modify your strategy and content based on AI technology that identifies customer behavior, preferences and sales trends.

 Learn more AI for finance operations

Use AI-powered insights for better performance measurement, forecasting and more confident decision making.

 Learn more
Co-create with IBM Garage™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
AI is no longer an experimental subject for us. Everyone is now AI ready, and that’s a real game changer for us. Romain Dutot IT Innovation Leader Bouygues Telecom Read the case study
Strategic partnerships   Adobe

Unlock the value of data analytics and leverage AI to deliver real-time personalized experiences for your customers with Adobe Experience Platform.

 Learn more AWS Cloud

As a premier AWS consulting partner, IBM helps modernize and scale contact centers powered by Amazon Connect platform and integrate AI, ML and automation solutions on AWS Cloud.

 

 Learn more Read how IBM Consulting is accelerating responsible AI adoption with AWS Google Cloud

IBM helps integrate and scale AI applications and machine learning and infuse AI-powered intelligent workflows into business processes on Google Cloud. IBM also partners with clients to transform customer service with Google’s Contact Center AI Platform.

 Learn more Watch the video (1:44) Microsoft Azure

IBM provides the expertise, framework and toolkits to create a roadmap for adoption of AI, analytics and machine learning at scale and to also reinvent businesses processes with intelligent workflows—all built on Microsoft Azure.

 Learn more Read about how IBM Consulting helps put Microsoft Copilot in the hands of clients SAP

Define and deliver digital transformation with SAP. Deploy AI-enabled workflows that automate essential processes.

 Learn more Salesforce

Unlock innovation with Salesforce. Seamlessly integrate Salesforce Einstein and IBM Watson to deliver AI experiences across your business. 

 Learn more watsonx

IBM Consulting has practitioners skilled in the watsonx enterprise-ready AI and data platform designed to multiply the impact of AI across your business.

Learn more Read how we bring the power of watsonx to our clients
Case studies Bouygues Telecom achieves rapid innovation by democratizing AI

Partnering with IBM, Bouygues Telecom co-designed custom data and AI architecture on AWS to operationalize and scale AI and ML across the organization.

Wintershall Dea creates a platform to build scalable AI projects

Wintershall Dea worked with IBM Consulting to create an AI center of competence and prioritize use cases to pursue.

Wimbledon enhances fan experience with AI from watsonx

Wimbledon uses IBM’s trusted AI and data platform to tap into the power of generative AI.

Insights

Get the best of AI in your inbox. AI news moves fast. Keep up with the latest stories, advancements and uses relevant to your business. Just 1-2 emails per month.
Deep dives into the functional areas where generative AI is poised to make the most significant business impact. Read the report
Tailor-made gen AI delivers precision power

In a world where everyone feels like an AI expert, learn how you can best optimize AI models.

 The ingenuity of generative AI

Learn how the gen AI opportunity can unlock productivity and innovation at scale.

 Disruption by design: Evolving experiences in the age of generative AI

Read about how designing experiences with generative AI is enabling more personalization and automation and transforming content creators into content curators.
Meet our experts Manish Goyal

Senior Partner and Global Leader, Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Analytics practice, IBM Consulting, Manish helps enterprises transform their business and capture the tremendous value from the disruption AI offers.

 Shobhit Varshney

Vice President and Senior Partner, Americas AI Analytics Leader, IBM Consulting, Shobhit helps organizations leverage the transformative power of AI implementation to deliver quantifiable data-driven business results and holds multiple AI patents.

 Phaedra Boinodiris

IBM Consulting’s Global Leader for Trustworthy AI, Phaedra is on the IBM Academy of Technology leadership council, is a Fellow of the RSA, a prolific public speaker and author of the book "AI for the Rest of Us".

 Matt Candy

IBM Consulting's Global Managing Partner for Generative AI and Global Leader, Matt helps organizations drive business growth by combining AI and experience to deliver transformative outcomes, while partnering with organizations and leveraging IBM's innovative technology and ecosystem partnerships.
Related solutions Data and analytics consulting

Integrate enterprise data to build digital, operational, analytical, data science and AI models, facilitate deep learning and automate processes using intelligent workflows.

 Learn more Automation consulting

Digitize and automate workflows with AI to create touchless processes that are powered by a hybrid workforce.

 Learn more Technology consulting

Explore open technologies initiatives that unite and align your strategy and process to meaningful automation, AI insights and outcomes.

 Learn more watsonx consulting

Watsonx is IBM’s enterprise-ready AI and data platform designed to multiply the impact of AI across your business. 

 Learn more
Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world. 

