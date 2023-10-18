IBM Consulting™ is working with global clients and partners to co-create what’s next in AI. Our diverse, global team of more than 20,000 AI experts can help you quickly and confidently design and scale cutting edge AI solutions and automation across your business. ​

Our AI consulting services bring together our deep industry and domain expertise, along with AI technology and an experience led approach that augments, not replaces, your team, elevating both their skills and the value of their work. ​

As a leading AI consulting firm, we enhance the impact of AI development and cloud technologies in business transformation by working across our own IBM watsonx technology and an open ecosystem of partners to deliver any AI model, on any cloud, guided by ethics and trust. Global enterprises rely on IBM Consulting™ as a partner for their AI transformation journeys.