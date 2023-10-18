IBM Consulting™ is working with global clients and partners to co-create what’s next in AI. Our diverse, global team of more than 20,000 AI experts can help you quickly and confidently design and scale cutting edge AI solutions and automation across your business.
Our AI consulting services bring together our deep industry and domain expertise, along with AI technology and an experience led approach that augments, not replaces, your team, elevating both their skills and the value of their work.
As a leading AI consulting firm, we enhance the impact of AI development and cloud technologies in business transformation by working across our own IBM watsonx technology and an open ecosystem of partners to deliver any AI model, on any cloud, guided by ethics and trust. Global enterprises rely on IBM Consulting™ as a partner for their AI transformation journeys.
Accelerate responsible, transparent and explainable workflows for generative AI built on third-party platforms.
How IBM and the Data & Trust Alliance are fostering greater transparency across the data ecosystem
Gain insight on generative AI trends and learn why HFS places IBM as a leader form professional services firms who are creating value with generative AI.
Gain advice on selecting an AI services provider to guide AI adoption and learn why IDC positioned IBM as a leader for AI services.
Use generative AI to scan applications for qualified candidates, create written marketing content or convert text to speech using natural language processing.
Deliver meaningful business outcomes using the spectrum of machine learning and AI technologies.
Use generative AI to analyze customer data to help personalize customer interactions, increase self-service options and improve performance and customer satisfaction.
Maximize the use of your data and create a modern data architecture to take full advantage of AI specific to your organization.
Elevate your customer experience to differentiate your organization by intelligently applying AI technology.
Strategize, modernize, build and manage applications more autonomously with the power of AI and hybrid cloud.
Optimize your workforce with our AI augmented HR solutions and expertise.
Modify your strategy and content based on AI technology that identifies customer behavior, preferences and sales trends.
Use AI-powered insights for better performance measurement, forecasting and more confident decision making.
Unlock the value of data analytics and leverage AI to deliver real-time personalized experiences for your customers with Adobe Experience Platform.
As a premier AWS consulting partner, IBM helps modernize and scale contact centers powered by Amazon Connect platform and integrate AI, ML and automation solutions on AWS Cloud.
IBM helps integrate and scale AI applications and machine learning and infuse AI-powered intelligent workflows into business processes on Google Cloud. IBM also partners with clients to transform customer service with Google’s Contact Center AI Platform.
IBM provides the expertise, framework and toolkits to create a roadmap for adoption of AI, analytics and machine learning at scale and to also reinvent businesses processes with intelligent workflows—all built on Microsoft Azure.
Define and deliver digital transformation with SAP. Deploy AI-enabled workflows that automate essential processes.
Unlock innovation with Salesforce. Seamlessly integrate Salesforce Einstein and IBM Watson to deliver AI experiences across your business.
IBM Consulting has practitioners skilled in the watsonx enterprise-ready AI and data platform designed to multiply the impact of AI across your business.
Partnering with IBM, Bouygues Telecom co-designed custom data and AI architecture on AWS to operationalize and scale AI and ML across the organization.
Wintershall Dea worked with IBM Consulting to create an AI center of competence and prioritize use cases to pursue.
Wimbledon uses IBM’s trusted AI and data platform to tap into the power of generative AI.
In a world where everyone feels like an AI expert, learn how you can best optimize AI models.
Learn how the gen AI opportunity can unlock productivity and innovation at scale.
Read about how designing experiences with generative AI is enabling more personalization and automation and transforming content creators into content curators.
Senior Partner and Global Leader, Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Analytics practice, IBM Consulting, Manish helps enterprises transform their business and capture the tremendous value from the disruption AI offers.
Vice President and Senior Partner, Americas AI Analytics Leader, IBM Consulting, Shobhit helps organizations leverage the transformative power of AI implementation to deliver quantifiable data-driven business results and holds multiple AI patents.
IBM Consulting’s Global Leader for Trustworthy AI, Phaedra is on the IBM Academy of Technology leadership council, is a Fellow of the RSA, a prolific public speaker and author of the book "AI for the Rest of Us".
IBM Consulting's Global Managing Partner for Generative AI and Global Leader, Matt helps organizations drive business growth by combining AI and experience to deliver transformative outcomes, while partnering with organizations and leveraging IBM's innovative technology and ecosystem partnerships.
Integrate enterprise data to build digital, operational, analytical, data science and AI models, facilitate deep learning and automate processes using intelligent workflows.
Digitize and automate workflows with AI to create touchless processes that are powered by a hybrid workforce.
Explore open technologies initiatives that unite and align your strategy and process to meaningful automation, AI insights and outcomes.
Watsonx is IBM’s enterprise-ready AI and data platform designed to multiply the impact of AI across your business.
Get started quickly with an AI strategy briefing for watsonx. Discover where generative AI can make the biggest impact and how watsonx can elevate your AI investments.
Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world.