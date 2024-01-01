Home Consulting aiops IBM Consulting AIOps
Stepping up IT automation and operations with gen AI
Business colleagues studying graphs on screen in meeting room

Step up IT automation and operations with generative AI, aligning every aspect of your IT infrastructure with business priorities

IBM Consulting® AIOps is the application of generative AI, machine learning and data science to the end-to-end IT value streams observing IT processes and solutions. It works to detect anomalies, predict outages, analyze their impact on business and prescribe solutions to proactively avoid them. Powered by AI, IBM Consulting’s AIOps:

  • Provides a single-pane view of monitoring and observability for all IT management services and environments across hybrid cloud and on-premises IT.
  • Converges data from multiple ops, dev and infra sources to uncover hidden insights that use both integrated and embedded AI/ML.
  • Delivers AI-infused, zero-touch operations, comprehensive IT value stream management and AI-based insights for continuous improvement.
Benefits Adaptive value stream monitoring

Unite your IT and business KPIs with AI-infused insights to understand the impact of outages and anomalies on your business. Benefit from proactive notifications to stakeholders to keep them informed and/or initiate timely mitigation actions, achieving strong alignment between IT and business operations.

 Actionable insights

Consolidate your data from various monitoring tools into s unified view. Use our AI and ML models to analyze and cross-reference your data, providing insights into your performance and application functions. The system correlates data to identify patterns, detect anomalies and proactively manage issues with root cause analysis and AI-led recommended solutions.

 Advanced data integration

Streamline data management by automating environment instrumentation and provisioning DataOps. It configures adapters for efficient data collection, manages data flow with push/pull capabilities and real-time updates, and simplifies client onboarding and multi-tenancy. Integrate with IBM Consulting Advantage to enhance your data operations and boost overall efficiency.

 Always-on observability

Integrate and converge data from multiple sources seamlessly. Our platform uses embedded AI and ML models to offer enhanced visualization and observability through a unified interface, providing actionable insights for proactive IT operations management and driving better business outcomes.
Resources IBM Consulting AIOps on AWS

Scale with AI-powered application management for the AWS, native and hybrid cloud environments to improve application resiliency and performance.

 IBM Consulting Advantage

IBM® supercharges client value and consultant work with IBM Consulting Advantage, an AI services platform with a library of assistants.
Related solutions IBM Concert®

Simplify and optimize your app management and technology operations with generative AI-driven insights.

