IBM Concert puts you in control, so you can simplify and optimize your application management and operations to focus on continuously delivering enhanced client experiences. Powered by watsonx, Concert:
What is IBM Concert?
Learn how to modernize application management with AI
Concert allows you to manage applications seamlessly across any environment and toolset.
Concert connects to all the disparate data streams from underlying tools so you can truly understand your applications and make outcome-driven business decisions.
Concert leverages generative AI for real-time data and dependency mapping and automates tasks to significantly reduce technology costs, risks, and compliance burdens.
Get a full 360-degree view of your applications, from development through deployment and generate insightful analyses, visualizations, and recommendations that you can turn into action quickly.
Leverage generative AI to uncover concrete insights and actionable recommendations—these can trigger automated actions to improve business-critical applications. Concert provides application owners, developers and SREs with the most efficient way forward, helping them anticipate issues before they happen so they can refocus on work that drives business impact.
Concert’s chatbot—powered by watsonx—operates through a natural language interface, allowing instant application deep dives without having to manually set up new data pulls or build new dashboards.
Deep dive into the health of your applications using factors like risk, compliance, security and more. Concert generates relevant operational and strategic recommendations that you can action to improve your applications.
