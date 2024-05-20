Home IT automation Concert IBM Concert

Simplify and optimize your app management and technology operations with generative AI-driven insights

Improve application owner, developer and SRE productivity

IBM Concert puts you in control, so you can simplify and optimize your application management and operations to focus on continuously delivering enhanced client experiences. Powered by watsonx, Concert:

  • Connects with your existing environment and toolsets
  • Brings together disparate tools and data silos
  • Enables teams to conduct real-time data and dependency mapping
  • Understands root causes of operational challenges
  • Addresses issues proactively with recommended actions and automations
What is IBM Concert?

Learn how to modernize application management with AI
1 Billion New logical applications will be created worldwide by 2028*

Concert allows you to manage applications seamlessly across any environment and toolset.

 33% Executives say they often don’t get around to using data they receive**

Concert connects to all the disparate data streams from underlying tools so you can truly understand your applications and make outcome-driven business decisions.

 1 Trillion USD predicted productivity gains by 2026 for enterprises who leverage generative AI & automation technologies***

Concert leverages generative AI for real-time data and dependency mapping and automates tasks to significantly reduce technology costs, risks, and compliance burdens.
Benefits Gain full application visibility

Get a full 360-degree view of your applications, from development through deployment and generate insightful analyses, visualizations, and recommendations that you can turn into action quickly.

 Unlock insights with generative AI 

Leverage generative AI to uncover concrete insights and actionable recommendations—these can trigger automated actions to improve business-critical applications. Concert provides application owners, developers and SREs with the most efficient way forward, helping them anticipate issues before they happen so they can refocus on work that drives business impact.

 Delve into your applications without additional configuration work

Concert’s chatbot—powered by watsonx—operates through a natural language interface, allowing instant application deep dives without having to manually set up new data pulls or build new dashboards.

 

 Address application challenges across different use cases

Deep dive into the health of your applications using factors like risk, compliance,  security and more. Concert generates relevant operational and strategic recommendations that you can action to improve your applications.
