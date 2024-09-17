Your finance function is the beating heart of your organization, allocating resources across the business to power your operations. However, today’s CFOs and finance teams constantly face new obstacles and can often feel like they’re being pulled in different directions. While traditional AI can automate the data aggregation process, which is often tedious and labor intensive, generative AI can provide cost-cutting recommendations, detect patterns and anomalies, and create dynamic scenarios and market performance comparisons
In this episode of AI Academy, you’ll learn how the adoption of generative AI offers finance teams a new way to address these challenging and complex problems.
Explore how CFOs and finance teams can get the most from genAI, including how to prepare for it, where to apply it, and what they need to make it a valuable addition to their finance function.
In today’s dynamic business environment, your organization faces a perfect storm: inflation, geopolitical uncertainty, rapidly changing regulation, shifting regulatory and reporting standards, tariff and trading uncertainty, and volatile cost of capital.
As climate change intensifies, companies are racing to meet crucial sustainability goals. They’re setting net-zero targets and accelerating their transition to renewable energy.
For chief financial officers and finance professionals, the expectation to be guardians of stability and agents of transformation has elevated both what’s at stake and opportunity.
