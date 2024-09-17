Your finance function is the beating heart of your organization, allocating resources across the business to power your operations. However, today’s CFOs and finance teams constantly face new obstacles and can often feel like they’re being pulled in different directions. While traditional AI can automate the data aggregation process, which is often tedious and labor intensive, generative AI can provide cost-cutting recommendations, detect patterns and anomalies, and create dynamic scenarios and market performance comparisons



In this episode of AI Academy, you’ll learn how the adoption of generative AI offers finance teams a new way to address these challenging and complex problems.