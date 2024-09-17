AI Academy
Your finance function is the beating heart of your organization, allocating resources across the business to power your operations. However, today’s CFOs and finance teams constantly face new obstacles and can often feel like they’re being pulled in different directions. While traditional AI can automate the data aggregation process, which is often tedious and labor intensive, generative AI can provide cost-cutting recommendations, detect patterns and anomalies, and create dynamic scenarios and market performance comparisons

In this episode of AI Academy, you’ll learn how the adoption of generative AI offers finance teams a new way to address these challenging and complex problems.

  • How to identify areas and use cases where AI can have the most valuable impact
  • How to choose an AI initiative that supports your organization’s AI strategy
  • What steps you need to take to adopt and scale AI safely across your enterprise
When organizations scale AI across the finance function, they tend to become top performers and achieve higher ROI. Monica Proothi Global Finance Transformation Leader IBM Consulting®
Explore how CFOs and finance teams can get the most from genAI, including how to prepare for it, where to apply it, and what they need to make it a valuable addition to their finance function.

CEO's guide to generative AI: Finance

In today’s dynamic business environment, your organization faces a perfect storm: inflation, geopolitical uncertainty, rapidly changing regulation, shifting regulatory and reporting standards, tariff and trading uncertainty, and volatile cost of capital.

The sustainability imperative: The integral role of finance—quantified

As climate change intensifies, companies are racing to meet crucial sustainability goals. They’re setting net-zero targets and accelerating their transition to renewable energy.
AI's quantified impact on the finance function

For chief financial officers and finance professionals, the expectation to be guardians of stability and agents of transformation has elevated both what’s at stake and opportunity.

