Hybrid Cloud Solutions

Manage your hybrid cloud environment to run workloads where and when you need them.
IDC infographic: Durable hybrid cloud for AI (PDF)
Optimize your IT to maximize ROI

Get more out of data and AI where your workloads reside with a high-performance, cost-effective hybrid cloud platform that’s open and secure. Explore our technologies, expertise and ecosystem of partners to capitalize on cloud-based and on-prem environments of your choice.

Hybrid Cloud solutions

Modernize & migrate applications with AI

Modernize and containerize legacy applications and accelerate the time-to-value of hybrid cloud environments.

Leverage an AI-ready infrastructure

Servers, storage and software designed to run mission-critical apps with resiliency, security and performance.

Enable an open hybrid cloud to run AI anywhere

Adopt platform-centric approach for your AI investments to scale with security and consistency.

Harness the full power of Linux®

Run Linux on IBM servers to bring a new level of reliability, security and scalability to your business-critical workloads.

Hybrid Cloud products

Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud

Deploy and secure enterprise workloads on native Red Hat® OpenShift® with developer-focused tools to run highly available apps.

 watsonx Code Assistant for Z

Accelerate mainframe application modernization at lower cost and wilh less risk than today's alternatives.

 Hybrid cloud for IBM Z

Enable your hybrid cloud with advanced AI where it matters most

 IBM Power Virtual Server

Seamlessly move and manage workloads across both cloud and on-premises environments.

Case studies

Driving fan engagement to new heights

Lessons from the Masters can help businesses create new value.

 

Generative AI tranforms content

IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed technical preview generated over half of Playbook content.

More planning, less risk

Water Corporation modernizes and migrates its mission-critical SAP architecture to the cloud with help from IBM Consulting.

UMB logo with border
Accelerate digitalization

IT service company UMB focuses on growth by expanding its hypercloud solution.

Hybrid Cloud resources

IBV report: The great tech reset

Explore how hybrid by design creates business value.

 AI Academy: Design a hybrid cloud infrastructure for and with AI

From legacy to legendary—see how your existing tech can help lead the AI journey to gold if it’s used properly.

Maximize the value of hybrid cloud in the generative AI era

As generative AI grows in importance, the key to scaling the impact of AI lies with leveraging hybrid cloud to drive business outcomes.

Guidebook: Getting AI ready from the ground up

Learn how to optimize your IT to harness AI, automation and analytics, as well as overcome the challenges of technical debt and data security.
Explore IBM Cloud Platform

AI-ready, secure and hybrid by design.

 Discover IBM Cloud platform Cloud consulting services

Start your cloud transformation today.

 Explore hybrid cloud consulting services IBM Quantum

Access to the largest quantum computing fleet in the world.

 Explore IBM Quantum Innovating the future

Check out IBM’s hybrid cloud research.

