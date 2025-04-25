The Ministry partnered with IBM to address the challenges of unplanned outages and improve the overall availability of its tax-on-web service. Through a two-stage transformation, the Ministry initially modernized its system using IBM® LinuxONE Rockhopper II, enabling high availability and increased reliability.

“Building on the experience acquired on the Rockhopper II, we completely redesigned our approach to the implementation of the new platform,” says Gamal Khaldi, Service Manager for Db2 and LinuxONE at the Belgian Ministry of Finance.

Six years later, when the Ministry looked to refresh and expand the systems, it collaborated with IBM again to implement a solution using IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4 servers, IBM Db2® databases and IBM FlashSystem® storage.

Khaldi describes the performance improvement that IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500 brings, saying “The new FlashSystem 9500 delivers incredible performance. We were used to having great performance on the IBM FlashSystem A9000R, where we saw during daytime OLTP average of 160,000 IOPS. With the new system, we are consistently running over 400,000 IOPS and are still far from the system limits.”

The IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4 server was selected for its ability to provide high levels of availability and scalability as well as cybersecurity capabilities, making it an ideal choice to meet the Ministry's needs. The solution also included a migration to Red Hat® Enterprise Linux® platform.