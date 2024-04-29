A scalable, cyber-resilient and sustainable system optimized for Linux
IBM LinuxONE is an enterprise-grade Linux® server that brings together the IBM expertise in building enterprise systems with the openness of the Linux operating system.
LinuxONE offers a sustainable and cyber-resilient platform for hybrid cloud and AI applications, which can also help reduce total cost of ownership through workload consolidation.
This webinar will discuss how IBM LinuxONE can help you unlock new use cases for AI across industries.
Maximum security, scalability and superior performance for your data-intensive workloads.
Sustainability combined with security and reliability for a wide range of workloads.
Deployment flexibility in existing racks that are combined with security and scalability.
Pre-configured rack mount model offering simplicity and flexibility at a new low entry price point.
Multicloud key management service for complete control of your encryption keys and security modules.
A confidential computing environment in the IBM Cloud with privacy assurance for sensitive workloads.
Protect data and applications at scale through confidential computing on a system designed to deliver 99.999999% availability.
Deliver AI Inferencing at speed and scale by co-locating AI with data and leveraging the AI Unit on the IBM Telum processor.
LinuxONE is designed to meet the needs of mission-critical workloads.
Citi reduces data center floor space and energy consumption by consolidating MongoDB workloads onto IBM LinuxONE.
Phoenix Systems provides clients with a new level of security for data-in-use with a Trusted Execution Environment on IBM LinuxONE.
Sagicor Bank Jamaica accelerates its core processes and positions itself to launch new services with IBM LinuxONE technology.
IBM LinuxONE, as a component of IBM's Full-Stack Sustainable Computing Solution, was recognized by the World Internet Conference as one of 13 Outstanding Cases of 2023 that contribute to jointly building a more sustainable, prosperous cyberspace.
Learn how to move mission-critical apps and data to your hybrid cloud fast. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM LinuxONE representative.