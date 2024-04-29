Improve performance, sustainability and security with the IBM LinuxONE 4 family
IBM LinuxONE 4 is a family of enterprise servers with advanced features including on-chip AI inferencing and industry-first, quantum-safe technologies.
IBM LinuxONE 4 helps organizations that care about achieving sustainability goals reduce energy costs and carbon footprint with a security-rich, high-performance server platform for data-intensive workloads.
Choose from single frame, multiframe, rack mount or pre-configured to fit your workload optimization and infrastructure needs.
Discover techniques and challenges for improving privacy and security in AI systems, providing insights for developers and organizations.
Learn how IBM LinuxONE can help you unlock new use cases for AI across industries.
Accelerate AI inferencing and minimize energy usage by leveraging the on-chip integrated accelerator for AI on IBM LinuxONE. This is a feature of the Telum processor inside the IBM LinuxONE, and is supported by popular AI frameworks such as TensorFlow. Colocation of AI and data minimizes latency resulting in higher performance and lower energy consumption.
Reduce energy consumption by 75% by consolidating Linux® workloads on an IBM LinuxONE Rockhopper 4 instead of running them on x86 servers with similar conditions and location.¹
Move to an open hybrid cloud platform on your choice of infrastructure. Red Hat® OpenShift® Container Platform on IBM LinuxONE 4 allows businesses to integrate and modernize their applications with a strong foundation that is built for a sustainable infrastructure, massive scalability and cyber-resiliency.
Enjoy low downtimes as IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4 systems, with GDPS®, IBM DS8000® storage series with Hyper Swap® and running a Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform environment are designed to deliver 99.999999% availability.²
Secure and protect sensitive data from attackers by using quantum computers with end-to-end encryption that extends to built-in quantum-safe technologies.
Create a confidential computing trusted execution environment that helps to protect data in use. By leveraging IBM Secure Execution for Linux technology, part of the hardware of IBM LinuxONE III generation systems, IBM provides confidential computing as-a-service solutions with technical assurance.
Build, deploy and manage mission-critical applications for hybrid multicloud environments on IBM LinuxONE systems. It is designed to take advantage of IBM Secure Execution for Linux and protect mission-critical Linux workloads with sensitive data from both internal and external threats.
Simplify and automate compliance tasks with the IBM Z® and LinuxONE Security and Compliance Center. It provides an integrated set of microservices that collects evidence data from participating IBM software components and products taking the complexity out of your compliance workflow and the ambiguity out of audits.
Starting at USD 135,0003
Maximum number of engines
200
68
68
16
Maximum number of drawers
4
2
2
1
Maximum number of IO drawers
12
3
3
1
Numbers of frames
1 to 4
1
No frame
No frame
Frequency
5.2 GHz
4.6 GHz
4.6 GHz
4.6 GHz
Maximum memory
48 TB
16 TB
16 TB
1 TB
Sizes
39, 82, 125, 168 and 200
5, 16, 32 and 68
5, 32 and 68
16
Colocate with storage/switch
Telum chip
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Read on as this paper examines techniques and challenges in improving privacy and security within AI systems, offering insights for developers and organizations implementing safeguards in AI applications.
Protect data and applications at scale through confidential computing on a system designed to deliver 99.999999% availability.
Learn more as Marcel Mitran, IBM Fellow and CTO of LinuxONE, discuss about the latest innovations and technology in IBM LinuxONE 4 and how clients are leveraging this sustainable server.
Get familiarized with LinuxONE servers and explore the products in more detail.
Catch up on all the latest IBM LinuxONE 4 Express launch buzz on IBM Z and LinuxONE Community.
Leverage multicloud key management service for complete control of encryption keys and security modules.
Build on premises by using IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Virtual Servers powered by LinuxONE.
Take advantage of the availability of LinuxONE, for the first time, as a choice in the public cloud.
The fastest, most reliable and security-rich enterprise storage system, built with the most advanced processor technology, for IBM Z and LinuxONE servers.
A system-switching device designed for large-scale storage networks that provides flexible and stable support for IBM Z and LinuxONE servers.
A mainframe virtual tape solution that optimizes data protection, business continuance and object store infrastructure for IBM Z and LinuxONE data.
¹ DISCLAIMER: Compared with IBM Machine Type 3932 Max 68 model consisting of a CPC drawer and an I/O drawer to support network and external storage with 68 IFLs and 7 TB of memory in 1 frame versus compared with 36 x86 servers (2 Skylake Xeon Gold Chips, 40 Cores) with a total of 1440 cores. IBM Machine Type 3932 Max 68 model power consumption was measured on systems and confirmed by using the IBM Power estimator for the IBM Machine Type 3932 Max 68 model configuration; x86 power values were based on the February 2023 IDC QPI power values and reduced to 55% based on measurements of x86 servers by IBM and observed values in the field. The x86 server compared to uses approximately .6083 KWhr, which is 55% of the IDC QPI system watts value. Savings assume the Worldwide Data Center Power Utilization Effectiveness (PUE) factor of 1.55 to calculate the additional power that is needed for cooling. PUE is based on Uptime Institute 2022 Global Data Center Survey (https://uptimeinstitute.com/resources/research-and-reports/uptime-institute-global-data-center-survey-results-2022). x86 system space calculations require 3 racks. Results might vary based on client-specific usage and location.
² DISCLAIMER: IBM internal data based on measurements and projections was used in calculating the expected value. Necessary components include IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4; IBM z/VM V7.2 systems collected in a single system image, each running RHOCP 4.10 or above; IBM Operations Manager; GDPS 4.5 for management of data recovery and virtual machine recovery across metro distance systems and storage, including Metro multisite workload and GDPS Global; and IBM DS8000 series storage with IBM HyperSwap. A MongoDB v4.2 workload was used. Necessary resiliency technology must be enabled, including z/VM single system image clustering, GDPS xDR Proxy for z/VM and Red Hat OpenShift Data Foundation (ODF) 4.10 for management of local storage devices. Application-induced outages are not included in the measurements mentioned. Other configurations (hardware or software) might provide different availability characteristics.
3 DISCLAIMER: This represents a base hardware configuration and does not include more items, maintenance or software. Prices are shown in USD. Prices that are shown do not include tax. Price varies based on country and currency. Discounts available through existing agreements are not eligible. For detailed information about models, visit the resources tab.