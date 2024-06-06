Home IBM Db2

IBM Db2

Built for the world’s mission-critical workloads

Download Db2
Db2 UI hybrid illustration
Deploy, develop and run on the cloud-native database accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Cloud-native database
Run mission-critical analytics and AI workloads with all types of data, anywhere.

Mission-critical analytics and AI workloads

Use IBM Db2 Big SQL, an enterprise-grade, hybrid ANSI-compliant SQL-on-Hadoop engine.

Enterprise-grade advanced data query
Improve your database management and optimize query performance with the Db2 suite of developer and database administrator (DBA) tools.

Manage and monitor workloads

What is IBM Db2?

IBM® Db2® is the cloud-native database built to power low-latency transactions, real-time analytics and AI applications at scale. Built on decades of innovation in data security, governance, scalability and availability, it provides a single engine for database administrators, enterprise architects and developers to:

  • Build the next generation of mission-critical applications across any cloud, with continuous availability and zero downtime when migrating to hybrid deployments.

  • Simplify development with support for all modern data types, workloads and programming languages.

  • Enable faster decisions with support for open formats such as Apache Iceberg to securely share data and metadata across teams.

  • Deploy AI at scale with built-in machine learning (ML) capabilities and IBM watsonx™ integration for generative artificial intelligence (AI).
Amazon RDS for Db2 day Webcast

Simplify workload management and cloud provisioning with new Amazon RDS for Db2 consumption-based licensing
What's new Deployment

Introducing Amazon RDS for Db2

 White paper

Learn the benefits of shifting to cloud databases

Use cases

Power next-gen AI assistants Make data available, secure and scalable for developers to build AI-powered applications and assistants. Discover Db2 Database Read the blog
Build new cloud-native apps for your business Build cloud-native apps powered by high concurrency, security, flexible scaling and low latency transactions available across any cloud. Now available on Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS). Discover Db2 Database Read the case study
Modernize mission-critical web and mobile apps Modernize your critical applications to hybrid cloud deployments with Db2 like-for-like compatibility in the cloud. Now available on Amazon RDS. Discover Db2 Database Read the case study
Power real-time operational analytics and insights Run real-time dashboards, business intelligence and reporting with continual data ingest, in-memory processing and in-database analytics. Discover Db2 Warehouse Read the case study
Data sharing Share and access all data for AI from a single point of entry with support for Apache Iceberg open table format, governance and lineage. Discover Db2 Warehouse Read the case study
In-database machine learning Build, train, evaluate and deploy ML models directly in the database engine by using SQL, Python and R, all without ever moving your data. Discover Db2 Warehouse Read the case study
Built for all your workloads IBM Db2 Database

No matter the volume or complexity of your transactions, Db2 is the database built to perform. Now available on Amazon RDS.

 Explore IBM Db2 Database IBM Db2 Warehouse

With IBM® Db2® Warehouse, you can run mission-critical analytics workloads cost-effectively and responsibly across all types of data. Integrate with IBM® watsonx.data™ to scale AI workloads, anywhere. 

 Explore IBM Db2 Warehouse IBM Db2 Big SQL

IBM® Db2® Big SQL enables you to query data across cloud data lakes and Hadoop with a high-performance, massively parallel SQL engine built with advanced multimodal and multicloud capabilities.

 Explore IBM Db2 Big SQL
Deployment options You need a database that you can deploy in the cloud of your choice, on-premises and in a hybrid environment. Deploy a unified enterprise data platform that runs anywhere with Db2. Cloud-managed service

Deploy Db2 as a fully managed, SLA-backed service on IBM Cloud® and Amazon Web Services (AWS) including RDS. Take advantage of on-demand scaling, continuous updates and consumption-based billing in the cloud. 

 Cloud-managed container

Start Db2 as a container on cloud-managed Red Hat® OpenShift® or Kubernetes services on AWS and Microsoft Azure and integrate Db2 into your cloud solution. 

 Self-managed infrastructure or IaaS

Install Db2 as a traditional setup on top of on-premises infrastructure or cloud-based infrastructure-as-a-service and gain control of your Db2 deployment.
Awards and reviews
Db2 is top rated in the 2024 G2 Spring Report for data warehousing and top-rated on TrustRadius for relational databases, DBaaS, data warehousing and cloud data warehousing. IBM recognized in the Gartner Peer Insights 2024 “Voice of the Customer: Cloud Database Management Systems” 
Clients and partner stories IBM software played a pivotal role in enabling SBI to optimize its financial operations and enhance customer satisfaction through the implementation of Db2.

Read the SBI case study

Owens-Illinois migrated their worldwide database infrastructure to IBM Db2 to reduce costs, reduce storage footprint and improve transaction speed.

Read the Owens-Illinois case study

Puma deployed IBM Db2 pureScale® to help ensure that its database environment would have the power and scalability to process rising transaction loads.

Read the Puma case study

Featured insights

Scale new applications, analytics and AI with fully managed databases Read the white paper
Database guide for AI

Read the data leader’s guide for choosing the right database solutions for applications, analytics and AI.

 Forrester Total Economic Impact™ for IBM Data Management

See how Db2 is helping IBM drive a 241% ROI in Forrester’s 2022 Total Economic Impact report for Data Management.

 Db2 TechxChange Community

Get the latest announcements and share knowledge with other Db2 users and experts.
Take the next step

Schedule a 30-minute, no-cost consultation to discuss your needs.

 Get started
More ways to explore Community Courses and certifications Developers Documentation Support