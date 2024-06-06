IBM® Db2® is the cloud-native database built to power low-latency transactions, real-time analytics and AI applications at scale. Built on decades of innovation in data security, governance, scalability and availability, it provides a single engine for database administrators, enterprise architects and developers to:

Build the next generation of mission-critical applications across any cloud, with continuous availability and zero downtime when migrating to hybrid deployments.





the next generation of mission-critical applications across any cloud, with continuous availability and zero downtime when migrating to hybrid deployments. Simplify development with support for all modern data types, workloads and programming languages.





development with support for all modern data types, workloads and programming languages. Enable faster decisions with support for open formats such as Apache Iceberg to securely share data and metadata across teams.





faster decisions with support for open formats such as Apache Iceberg to securely share data and metadata across teams. Deploy AI at scale with built-in machine learning (ML) capabilities and IBM watsonx™ integration for generative artificial intelligence (AI).