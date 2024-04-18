Thanks to the reliability and performance of IBM Power10, UMB can deliver SAP as a Service more efficiently and securely than ever before. “It’s much easier for us to run large SAP HANA databases on IBM Power, leading to higher productivity,” says Mathias Lang. “We ran an extensive total cost of ownership analysis and found that IBM Power servers were 25 percent less expensive to run over a five-year period than alternatives.”

Time and again, UMB and its customers benefit from the advanced reliability, availability, and security features of the IBM Power platform. “Just recently, for example, we replaced a memory module without any impact on our customer’s business processes,” confirms Mathias Lang. “We and our customers have become completely familiar with this level of stability, where built-in redundancy minimizes the risk of outages and maximizes business continuity.”

The additional capacity of the IBM Power E1050 servers will enable UMB to consolidate all its SAP HANA workloads to the IBM Power architecture, streamlining systems management and improving customer service. “When we onboard new customers, they are always very happy with the improved performance and granular scalability we can offer,” says Mathias Lang. “Using IBM Power we can easily vertically scale SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA systems to 3 TB and way beyond, with a single instance. On other architectures, we would need to set up clusters, which would increase complexity and costs substantially. On IBM Power, we can scale systems without having to restart, which makes a huge difference for customers whose business operations include tightly integrated and time-sensitive processes.”

UMB also takes advantage of IBM Power Micro-Partitioning® technology, which enables system scaling at much smaller increments than on other architectures. “With IBM Power Micro-Partitioning, we can align system sizes much better with actual business needs,” explains Mathias Lang. “We can increase or decrease system sizes quickly by steps of just 0.05 processing units ─ a tiny fraction of a physical core. And because the performance of IBM Power processor cores is much better than that of other architectures, by assigning fewer cores to certain workloads, we can also reduce licensing costs for our customers.”

The higher performance of IBM Power and its optimization for SAP HANA workload significantly reduces maintenance windows for customers. “Restarting an SAP HANA database could take 45 minutes on some architectures,” says Mathias Lang. “On IBM Power with an improved configuration, it now only takes about 16 minutes – an improvement of over 60% that makes a real difference for some of our customers. And we continue to apply IBM and SAP best practices to further accelerate system maintenance in the future.”