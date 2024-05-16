IBM PowerVC is built on OpenStack. It provides simplified virtualization management and cloud deployments for IBM AIX®, IBM i and Linux virtual machines (VMs) running on IBM® Power®. The offering is designed to build private cloud capabilities on Power servers and improve administrator productivity. It can further integrate with cloud environments through higher-level cloud orchestrators.
Save time and IT costs with faster time to value with simple installation and configuration.
Save the cost of formal training and eliminate the need for specialized skills with an intuitive user interface.
Gain significant cost savings and less demand on IT with resource pooling and placement policies.
Use host grouping to provide separate policy-based control for a subset of the total managed resources.
Deliver policy-based automation for active workload balancing within a host group.
Automated configuration of I/O automates setup for mobility and highly available I/O configurations.
Seamlessly import workload images into PowerVC and start deploying them immediately.
Policy-based automation balances workloads within a host group, based on CPU or memory use.
VM templates enable consistency to maintain standards and enable deployments to help reduce labor costs.
VM remote restart allows VMs to be automatically restarted on a new server after a server failure.
Third-party-supported OpenStack drivers accelerate management of third party I/O devices.
Read how IBM PowerVC is designed to simplify the management of virtual resources in IBM Power environments.
Read this detailed data sheet to gain a deeper understanding of the benefits of IBM PowerVC.
Read comprehensive documentation on IBM PowerVC for Private Cloud, get troubleshooting support and more.
Read comprehensive documentation on IBM PowerVC, get troubleshooting support and more
Consult this page to realize the full value of your IBM software products and plan for software product upgrades.