Home Compute and servers Power PowerVC IBM PowerVC
Accelerate IBM Power virtualization and cloud management
Start your trial
Man standing at desk looking at a laptop computer
Advanced virtualization and cloud management

IBM PowerVC is built on OpenStack. It provides simplified virtualization management and cloud deployments for IBM AIX®, IBM i and Linux virtual machines (VMs) running on IBM® Power®. The offering is designed to build private cloud capabilities on Power servers and improve administrator productivity. It can further integrate with cloud environments through higher-level cloud orchestrators.
IBM Power servers won TrustRadius Best Software Award in 2022
Benefits Fast deployment

Save time and IT costs with faster time to value with simple installation and configuration.

Easy to use

Save the cost of formal training and eliminate the need for specialized skills with an intuitive user interface.

Resource use

Gain significant cost savings and less demand on IT with resource pooling and placement policies.

Control resources

Use host grouping to provide separate policy-based control for a subset of the total managed resources.

Balance workloads

Deliver policy-based automation for active workload balancing within a host group.

 Features  Simplified virtualization and cloud management

Automated configuration of I/O automates setup for mobility and highly available I/O configurations.

Image management

Seamlessly import workload images into PowerVC and start deploying them immediately.

Dynamic Resource Optimizer

Policy-based automation balances workloads within a host group, based on CPU or memory use.

Templates

VM templates enable consistency to maintain standards and enable deployments to help reduce labor costs.

VMs for consistency and fast deployment

VM remote restart allows VMs to be automatically restarted on a new server after a server failure.

Third-party integration

Third-party-supported OpenStack drivers accelerate management of third party I/O devices.

Resources IBM Redbooks Solution Guide

Read how IBM PowerVC is designed to simplify the management of virtual resources in IBM Power environments.

 IBM PowerVC

Read this detailed data sheet to gain a deeper understanding of the benefits of IBM PowerVC.

IBM PowerVC for Private Cloud

Read comprehensive documentation on IBM PowerVC for Private Cloud, get troubleshooting support and more.

 IBM PowerVC

Read comprehensive documentation on IBM PowerVC, get troubleshooting support and more

 Software lifecycle

Consult this page to realize the full value of your IBM software products and plan for software product upgrades.
Next steps

Learn more about the possibilities offered by IBM PowerVC

Try now
More ways to explore Documentation IBM Redbooks publications