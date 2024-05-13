Home Compute and servers Power E1050 IBM Power E1050
The IBM® Power® E1050 is a 4U rack server in the IBM Power portfolio. The E1050 supports up to 96 Power10 processor cores and up to 16 TB memory, and is designed to run AIX® and Linux®.

Get enterprise-class capabilities in a reliable, secure, space-efficient 4U rack. The IBM E1050 has enhanced security with transparent memory encryption and production-ready AI at the point of data enable faster insights.

Respond faster to business demands, protect your data from core to cloud, and streamline insights and automation with IBM Power.

Power10: Driving performance and reducing energy consumption
Benefits Improve security

Employ memory encryption at processor level for security across hybrid cloud without impacting app performance.

 Scale efficiently

Ease scaling and pay-for-use consistency across private and public clouds with flexible consumption options.

 Maximize availability

Leverage redundancy and disaster recovery in IBM Cloud® using recovery and self-healing.

 Streamline insights

Reduce complexity and cost by running AI inferencing directly in core where data lives.
Features Flexible deployment

IBM Power10 servers are designed to support business agility.

 

 Transparent memory encryption

This new layer of defense keeps all data in memory encrypted between memory and processor.

 Resilient Memory DIMMs

Power10 DIMMs deliver 2X better memory reliability and availability than industry-standard DIMMs.¹

 

 Revolutionary 7nm Power10 processor

This processor provides greater processor energy efficiency, workload capacity, and container density versus the IBM POWER9® processor.

 Computational strength and data bandwidth

Demanding AI inferencing and machine learning are now more manageable.
Use Cases SAP HANA on IBM Power

Get faster provisioning, affordable scaling and maximum uptime for SAP HANA workloads.

 Explore IBM Power for SAP HANA Oracle Database on IBM Power

Lower software licensing costs by consolidating Oracle® workloads on fewer servers and cores.

 Explore IBM Power for Oracle Database Healthcare applications

Run FHIR-standard healthcare applications on IBM Power with maximum uptime and reliability.

 Explore IBM Power solutions for healthcare Flexible consumption

Optimize IT costs and dynamically scale capacity on demand as your business needs change.

 Explore flexible capacity on demand High availability

Maintain business continuity with advanced failure detection, failover and recovery capabilities.

 Explore IBM PowerHA® SystemMirror®
Software

IBM Virtual Hardware Management Console (vHMC)

IBM Hardware Management Console (HMC) is used to configure and control one or more Power servers. The console delivers a virtual appliance format for increased deployment flexibility.

 Learn more Start trial

IBM PowerSC

IBM PowerSC (security and compliance) is a solution optimized for virtualized environments on IBM Power servers running AIX, IBM i or Linux. PowerSC sits on top of the IBM Power server stack, integrating security features built at different layers.

 Learn more Start trial

IBM PowerVC

IBM PowerVC is an advanced virtualization and cloud management offering. Built on OpenStack, it provides simplified virtualization management and cloud deployments for IBM AIX, IBM i and Linux virtual machines (VMs) running on IBM Power.

 Learn more Start trial

Related products

IBM Power S1012

The IBM® Power® S1012 is a 1-socket, half-wide Power10 processor-based system designed for both edge computing and core business workloads.

 IBM Power S1014

A 1-socket, 4U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.

 IBM Power S1022

A 2-socket, 2U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.

 IBM Power S1024

A 2-socket, 4U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.

 IBM Power E1080

IBM Power E1080 is designed to securely and efficiently scale core operational workloads and AP apps across hybrid cloud.
Resources Technical overview

Read the comprehensive E1050 IBM Redbook, which includes the latest changes, technologies and major features.

 Accelerate your path to automation with IBM Power

Discover how IBM Power can help you modernize, automate and secure your business.

 ITIC 2022 Global Server Hardware, Server OS Security Report

Download the survey to see how your infrastructure measures up against the industry’s most secure platforms.

 T-Mobile and IBM Power: Driving innovation via Infrastructure as Code

Join this webcast to hear from T-Mobile on how they are using IBM Power and Red Hat® Ansible® to reduce management complexity with infrastructure as Code (IaC)

 ITIC 2023 Global Server Hardware, Server OS Reliability Report

Download the survey results to discover where your vendor stood in relation to global brands.

IBM Power Expert Care

Explore our flexible support options that maximize system uptime and reduce costs.
Footnotes

1 Based on IBM internal performance testing in the lab. A full performance report can be found here.