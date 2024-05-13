Get enterprise-class capabilities in a reliable, secure, space-efficient 4U rack. The IBM E1050 has enhanced security with transparent memory encryption and production-ready AI at the point of data enable faster insights.
Respond faster to business demands, protect your data from core to cloud, and streamline insights and automation with IBM Power.
Power10: Driving performance and reducing energy consumption
Employ memory encryption at processor level for security across hybrid cloud without impacting app performance.
Ease scaling and pay-for-use consistency across private and public clouds with flexible consumption options.
Leverage redundancy and disaster recovery in IBM Cloud® using recovery and self-healing.
Reduce complexity and cost by running AI inferencing directly in core where data lives.
IBM Power10 servers are designed to support business agility.
This new layer of defense keeps all data in memory encrypted between memory and processor.
Power10 DIMMs deliver 2X better memory reliability and availability than industry-standard DIMMs.¹
This processor provides greater processor energy efficiency, workload capacity, and container density versus the IBM POWER9® processor.
Demanding AI inferencing and machine learning are now more manageable.
Get faster provisioning, affordable scaling and maximum uptime for SAP HANA workloads.
Lower software licensing costs by consolidating Oracle® workloads on fewer servers and cores.
Run FHIR-standard healthcare applications on IBM Power with maximum uptime and reliability.
Optimize IT costs and dynamically scale capacity on demand as your business needs change.
Maintain business continuity with advanced failure detection, failover and recovery capabilities.
IBM Virtual Hardware Management Console (vHMC)
IBM Hardware Management Console (HMC) is used to configure and control one or more Power servers. The console delivers a virtual appliance format for increased deployment flexibility.
IBM PowerSC
IBM PowerSC (security and compliance) is a solution optimized for virtualized environments on IBM Power servers running AIX, IBM i or Linux. PowerSC sits on top of the IBM Power server stack, integrating security features built at different layers.
IBM PowerVC
IBM PowerVC is an advanced virtualization and cloud management offering. Built on OpenStack, it provides simplified virtualization management and cloud deployments for IBM AIX, IBM i and Linux virtual machines (VMs) running on IBM Power.
The IBM® Power® S1012 is a 1-socket, half-wide Power10 processor-based system designed for both edge computing and core business workloads.
A 1-socket, 4U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.
A 2-socket, 2U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.
A 2-socket, 4U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.
IBM Power E1080 is designed to securely and efficiently scale core operational workloads and AP apps across hybrid cloud.
