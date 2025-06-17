IBM Power announcement: Join us to hear the latest announcement and to see what's next level

8 July, 2025, 9:00 AM EDT

Register now

IBM Power, built to run critical workloads

35% improvement in compute performance and 20% reduction in IT operational costs*
Calculate your TCO See the interactive demo

Agile, reliable, secure

Respond faster to business demands, protect your data from core to cloud and streamline insights and automation. Modernize your applications and infrastructure with a frictionless hybrid cloud experience. 

 Read the ESG report
AI concept Artificial Intelligence technology circuit motherboard chip computer design machine deep learning data network analysis futuristic. 3d rendering.
AI ready 

42% more batch queries per second on IBM Power S1022 servers than compared with x86 servers during peak load of 40 concurrent users1 and enjoy inferencing latency below one second2.

 Read the infographic
Blue digital security shield logo and circle futuristic HUD elements with flowing arrows with network firewall technology and data secure concepts on abstract background
Secure

Survey says IBM® Power® experiences 3.3 minutes or less of unplanned outage due to security issues.3

 Review the survey results
Tree with soil growing on the converging point of computer circuit board. Blue light and low poly wireframe network background. Green Computing, Green Technology, Green IT, csr, and IT ethics Concept.
Sustainable

Mondi sees a 20% increase in user application performance for SAP S/4HANA, boosting operational efficiency to meet their climate objectives.4

 Read the case study
Illuminated Al Garhoud Bridge over Dubai Creek against sky at night
Reliable

ITIC survey of 1,900 C-level executives across 37 vertical markets gives IBM Power a 99.9999% or greater availability rating.5

 Review the report

Find your server

IBM Power S1012

The IBM® Power® S1012 is a 1-socket, half-wide Power10 processor-based system designed for both edge computing and core business workloads.
IBM Power S1014

A 1-socket, 4U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.
IBM Power S1022

A 2-socket, 2U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.
IBM Power S1024

A 2-socket, 4U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.
IBM Power E1050

A 4-socket rack server optimized for data-intensive apps and hybrid cloud deployments.
IBM Power E1080

IBM Power E1080 is designed to securely and efficiently scale core operational workloads and AP apps across hybrid cloud.
IBM Power Virtual Server

A secure virtual server, offering a consistent experience, modernizing at your pace and price point, on and off premises.
Workloads
SAP HANA

Discover how IBM Power can simplify and accelerate your SAP HANA deployments and the impact they can have on your business.

 Explore SAP HANA workload
Oracle Integration Icon
Oracle

Provide a foundation for deploying Oracle Database and app workloads to deliver a host of benefits.

 Explore Oracle workload
Red Hat client logo, PNG format
Red Hat®

Help secure sensitive data and workloads while supporting new applications across the enterprise.

 Explore Red Hat workload

Operating systems

This is a AIX roadmap diagram

IBM® AIX® on Power drives innovation with hybrid-cloud and open-source capabilities that help you build and deploy modern applications within a secure and resilient environment. AIX will continue to be a strategic, foundational component of the portfolio with a roadmap and support plan that extends beyond 2035.

 Explore IBM AIX Strategy and roadmap for AIX
IBMi roadmap chart

IBM i is a platform for innovators, by innovators. Continuous availability, the latest security features and easy integration with IoT, AI and IBM Watson® provide you with the insights that are integral to your organization.

 Explore IBM i Strategy and roadmap for IBM i
Engineer in Power data center

Linux on Power is an industry-standard open operating system with faster processing speed, bandwidth and inherent securit

 Explore Linux on Power
This is a AIX roadmap diagram

IBM® AIX® on Power drives innovation with hybrid-cloud and open-source capabilities that help you build and deploy modern applications within a secure and resilient environment. AIX will continue to be a strategic, foundational component of the portfolio with a roadmap and support plan that extends beyond 2035.

 Explore IBM AIX Strategy and roadmap for AIX
IBMi roadmap chart

IBM i is a platform for innovators, by innovators. Continuous availability, the latest security features and easy integration with IoT, AI and IBM Watson® provide you with the insights that are integral to your organization.

 Explore IBM i Strategy and roadmap for IBM i
Engineer in Power data center

Linux on Power is an industry-standard open operating system with faster processing speed, bandwidth and inherent securit

 Explore Linux on Power

Real stories. Real impact.

Bosch boxes with wind turbines
Bosch
Transitioning to IBM Power10 servers drives 75% performance improvements for the same workloads and supports climate goals.
Coop Group staff inspecting fruit and vegetables
Coop
Optimizing product assortment and quantities to reduce food waste.
Aerial view crude oil and gas terminal, Loading arm oil and gas refinery at commercial port.
Ecogas
Extending high-quality digital services to over one million people.
High angle view of computer programmers using desktop PC at office desk
RG19
Enabling flexible, cost-effective services through dynamic capacity.
Take the next step

Learn how your business can benefit from frictionless hybrid cloud. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Power expert.
More ways to explore Community IBM Power Redbooks® IBM Global Financing
Footnotes

*RResults referenced are for the Ecogas Power10 implementation and will vary based on each organization's implementation

1,2Top 5 reasons to run AI workloads on IBM Power

3 2022 Global Server Hardware, Server OS Security

4 https://www.ibm.com/case-studies/mondi-group-systems-hardware-sap-s4-hana

5  ITIC 2023 Global Server Hardware, Server OS Reliability Report

https://www.ibm.com/it-infrastructure/resources/power-performance/e1080/