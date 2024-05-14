With its extensive use of IBM Power servers, Coop Group has first-hand experience of the stability of the platform. “People often ask us why we use IBM Power servers,” explains Kalt. “The answer is simple: a track record of more than 11 years without a single server failure for our mission-critical SAP business applications. This reliability allows us to focus on our sustainability vision.”

IBM’s support services and the IBM Power architecture’s steady improvements in energy efficiency over the years also contribute to Coop Group’s high level of satisfaction with the solution. Kalt says: “IBM Power10 is a step forward in helping us to make our data center more sustainable, and we really value the IBM support services. For us, IBM Power is the perfect combination of stability, performance, energy efficiency, flexibility and support.”

“SAP S/4HANA running on IBM Power10 with SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications has accelerated some tasks by 30%—a testament to the improved performance of IBM Power10,” confirms Rodel. “Our SAP S/4HANA applications are not only 30% faster on average, but end-user application performance is also more consistent—improving user satisfaction.”

With IBM PowerVM® and Live Partition Mobility, Coop Group has all the flexibility it needs to keep its business applications online, even during planned system maintenance. Rodel comments: “Thanks to our reliable and scalable IBM Power platform, we have a scale-up architecture that offers an excellent experience for business users—without the complexity of software clusters.”

Today, Coop Group runs SAP HANA databases of up to 16 TB on IBM Power with consistent growth of 20% per year. One of its largest databases at 12 TB is the company’s SAP Customer Activity Repository for SAP S/4HANA Retail, which enables the organization to optimize its merchandizing processes and offer innovative services that rely on up-to-the-minute inventory data—such as click-and-collect services, which bring the convenience of online shopping to the in-store experience.

“At our scale efficiency is crucial,” adds Kalt. “IBM Power10 excels in that respect. We have 50% better energy efficiency in watt per TB of memory for IBM Power10 compared to IBM Power8. These improvements in power consumption also contribute to our wider sustainability strategy.”

Coop Group worked with IBM Technology Services to renew its data backup architecture. The company deployed IBM Spectrum® Protect on IBM AIX® and IBM Power. Today, Coop Group initially writes all its mission-critical data to disk to accelerate backups by 50% and minimize slowdowns for business users. In a second step, data is stored on write-once, read-many (WORM) storage to enable rapid recovery if required. For long-term retention, the company uses two IBM TS4500 Tape Library solutions to create tape backups, with one copy stored offsite for an additional layer of data protection.

“IBM Technology Services did a good job,” notes Rodel. “By leveraging network virtualization features, IBM Technology Services helped us increase the volume of network traffic we can process substantially to ensure smooth business operations.”

Coop Group is also standardizing its configuration management and software distribution processes. “With SUSE Manager and Salt we reduce the time spent on keeping our systems updated and secure by around 20%,” confirms Rodel. “By moving from custom scripts to an enterprise-class tool, we reduce configuration drift and increase standardization.”

Kalt concludes: “Thanks to the good performance, proven reliability and built-in encryption of IBM Power10, we can continue to transform, modernize and protect our business with innovative SAP S/4HANA.”