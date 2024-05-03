Working closely with IBM for more than ten years, Audi has experienced the benefits of robust computing platforms combined with outstanding customer service. In fact, IBM® Power® Systems servers consistently rank first in every major reliability category, according to the 2020 ITIC Global Server Hardware, Server OS Reliability Report .

“With IBM Power Systems, we’re building on proven technology,” the Audi representative says. “To maximize continuous manufacturing output, a stable platform is crucial for our business, and we maintain a focus on high availability. IBM Services has consistently shown the flexibility and willingness to go beyond the ordinary to ensure that we can modernize our IT and successfully deliver the digital transformation to business users and customers.”

Motivated by the opportunities of real-time insights, an improved user experience and new customer services, Audi’s business departments are eager to extend the boundaries of what is possible by implementing SAP® S/4HANA® software, the next-generation business suite. Audi already relies on SAP S/4HANA for financial accounting on Power Systems servers, and is working to simplify controlling, consolidation and data management with SAP S/4HANA to optimize business operations by shaking up legacy processes.

IBM Services® supports Audi in its large-scale project to transform mission-critical manufacturing logistics with SAP S/4HANA. Together with other consulting partners, IBM Services provides project management and quality assurance expertise to streamline the implementation.

“Even before we began to move to SAP S/4HANA, we have been an early adopter of SAP HANA on IBM Power Systems,” says the Audi representative. “When we started our transformation journey with SAP HANA, we teamed up with IBM and SAP to develop best practices for the IBM Power Systems platform and facilitate the certification of this solution architecture. From our first proof of concept until today, we have benefited enormously from the optimized and fine-tuned configuration of SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications. Using IBM Power Systems and SUSE software as a solid foundation, the move towards in-memory computing using SAP HANA has been super-smooth. The dedicated SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications update channel, where patches are rigorously tested by SAP before being rolled out to customers, has minimized the risk of failures and increased application availability.”