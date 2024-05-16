IBM® WebSphere® Application Server accelerates application delivery with a highly reliable Java Enterprise Edition-based runtime environment and is now a part of IBM Cloud Pak for Applications. Today’s agile businesses depend on IT leaders to deliver high-performing applications to support rapid change while saving costs and improving time to value. But achieving these results in complex, heterogeneous IT environments can be a challenge. Cloud Pak for Applications empowers your development teams to deliver new cloud-native apps and modernize existing apps, all while maintaining your traditional WebSphere estate.