Although Java 8 has been a widely adopted and stable for years with many applications built on top of it, third party applications and libraries are dropping support. Our highly digital world is moving quickly, and organizations are modernizing to newer technologies to maintain a competitive edge.

IBM Modernized Runtime Extension for Java (MoRE) allows businesses to leverage existing investments in the IBM WebSphere Network Deployment (WAS ND) administrative console by enabling Java 8 and Java 17 (including Jakarta EE 10, MicroProfile 6) deployments to be managed under a single operational model. By preserving the traditional WebSphere scripting model, IBM MoRE eliminates the need for a significant operating model change, enabling application updates without disrupting business operations. Ensure continuity, reduce disruption, and modernize with ease.

Simplify the process of modernization by reducing the risk and complexity associated with migrating to a new runtime environment.