Home
IT automation
Enterprise Application Runtimes
Although Java 8 has been a widely adopted and stable for years with many applications built on top of it, third party applications and libraries are dropping support. Our highly digital world is moving quickly, and organizations are modernizing to newer technologies to maintain a competitive edge.
IBM Modernized Runtime Extension for Java (MoRE) allows businesses to leverage existing investments in the IBM WebSphere Network Deployment (WAS ND) administrative console by enabling Java 8 and Java 17 (including Jakarta EE 10, MicroProfile 6) deployments to be managed under a single operational model. By preserving the traditional WebSphere scripting model, IBM MoRE eliminates the need for a significant operating model change, enabling application updates without disrupting business operations. Ensure continuity, reduce disruption, and modernize with ease.
Simplify the process of modernization by reducing the risk and complexity associated with migrating to a new runtime environment.
Continue to use traditional IBM WebSphere Application Server (tWAS) Operational Model to manage Java 17 workloads, allowing your organization to use the enhanced features and capabilities in newer Java.
Minimize risk associated with migrating an entire application stack to a new runtime, allowing your operations team to comfortably work within the same administrative environment.
Improve consistency, efficiency and collaboration while accelerating new application development between operations teams and developers.
Avoid the heavy switching costs and operational changes that come with application modernization by preserving the stability, availability and security of the tWAS operational infrastructure.
Eliminate technical debt and move beyond Java 8 to strengthen your application landscape with the enhanced security and performance features of Java 17.
Maintain existing automations and operator expertise while empowering developers to embrace innovation and experiment with new technologies that drive business growth.