 IBM Modernized Runtime Extension for Java
Bring Java 17+ to your WebSphere operational model—no downtime, just efficiency
Take your WebSphere to the next level

Although Java 8 has been a widely adopted and stable for years with many applications built on top of it, third party applications and libraries are dropping support. Our highly digital world is moving quickly, and organizations are modernizing to newer technologies to maintain a competitive edge.

IBM Modernized Runtime Extension for Java (MoRE) allows businesses to leverage existing investments in the IBM WebSphere Network Deployment (WAS ND) administrative console by enabling Java 8 and Java 17 (including Jakarta EE 10, MicroProfile 6) deployments to be managed under a single operational model. By preserving the traditional WebSphere scripting model, IBM MoRE eliminates the need for a significant operating model change, enabling application updates without disrupting business operations. Ensure continuity, reduce disruption, and modernize with ease.

Simplify the process of modernization by reducing the risk and complexity associated with migrating to a new runtime environment. 

Features

Java 17 Ready Unified management Accelerate modernization
Benefits
Optimize resource management and avoid disrupting workflows

Avoid the heavy switching costs and operational changes that come with application modernization by preserving the stability, availability and security of the tWAS operational infrastructure.
Strengthen your applications with enhanced features and security

Eliminate technical debt and move beyond Java 8 to strengthen your application landscape with the enhanced security and performance features of Java 17.
Avoid retraining and preserve automations

Maintain existing automations and operator expertise while empowering developers to embrace innovation and experiment with new technologies that drive business growth. 
