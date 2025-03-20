The end of community support for Java 8 marks a significant shift in the enterprise application landscape, pushing organizations to modernize their dependent Java 8 applications or face increasing security and operational risks.

Applications running on older Java versions accumulate significant technical debt, resulting in increased maintenance requirements that divert valuable developer resources away from strategic and innovative projects. In a market where agility, scalability and security are essential for success, it is crucial for enterprises to prioritize reducing technical debt to stay competitive. By doing so, they can improve developer productivity and unlock the agility needed to innovate without being held back by outdated systems. Technical debt poses a substantial obstacle to adopting newer practices and achieving business goals, hindering an organization’s ability to innovate, adapt to changing market conditions and improve overall efficiency.

To address this, we are introducing IBM Enterprise Application Runtimes (EAR), a software solution designed the streamline Java application development and deployment while providing robust modernization tooling and runtime flexibility. Leveraging the new IBM Modernized Runtime Extension for Java and IBM Application Modernization Accelerator, IBM EAR is a comprehensive solution that solves for the complexities of developing, deploying and modernizing Java applications.