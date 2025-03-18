Home
IBM Enterprise Application Runtimes (EAR) is an enterprise-ready software built to help you scale smarter with no lock-ins and no limits. Redefine your application infrastructure with the flexibility of choosing the right runtime for your application workloads while accelerating your modernization journey. Whether you want to maintain your existing IBM WebSphere operational model or move to a cloud based environment, IBM EAR is designed to meet your unique use cases.
Empower your business with the right runtimes and the right tooling for every stage of modernization to fuel agility, scalability, and alignment with your strategic business goals. Put the power of modernization into your hands and build a future-proofed business with productivity powered by automation.
Low risk, high reward.
Minimize migration risk and continue to use traditional WebSphere Application Server (tWAS) Operational Model to manage Java 17 and Java 8 applications within the same administrative environment.
Boost your applications with Liberty for just enough runtime, continuous delivery, and InstantOn, along with Red Hat runtimes for empowering your teams to build, deploy, and manage apps efficiently across hybrid environments.
Pave the way to future technologies with IBM Application Modernization Accelerator for a detailed roadmap for modernization, outlining necessary steps, timelines, and resources required for each applications.
Use IBM MoRE to maintain existing automations and operator expertise while empowering developers to embrace innovation and experiment with new technologies that drive business growth.
Strengthen performance with modern runtimes for cost savings, enhanced performance, and optimized resource utilization.
Access IBM and Red Hat runtimes to mix and match your deployments as desired for VM, containers, on-prem, or hosted.