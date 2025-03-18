Home

Maintain, modernize, build—enterprise application flexibility, redefined 
Develop and deploy new Java applications while modernizing existing ones with ease

IBM Enterprise Application Runtimes (EAR) is an enterprise-ready software built to help you scale smarter with no lock-ins and no limits. Redefine your application infrastructure with the flexibility of choosing the right runtime for your application workloads while accelerating your modernization journey. Whether you want to maintain your existing IBM WebSphere operational model or move to a cloud based environment, IBM EAR is designed to meet your unique use cases. ​

Empower your business with the right runtimes and the right tooling for every stage of modernization to fuel agility, scalability, and alignment with your strategic business goals. Put the power of modernization into your hands and build a future-proofed business with productivity powered by automation.

Low risk, high reward. 

Features

IBM Modernized Runtime Extension for Java IBM WebSphere Liberty and Red Hat® Runtimes IBM Application Modernization Accelerator
Benefits
Java 17 ready while leveraging existing WebSphere Admin console investments

Use IBM MoRE to maintain existing automations and operator expertise while empowering developers to embrace innovation and experiment with new technologies that drive business growth. 
Optimize application performance and accelerate migration with modernization tooling

Strengthen performance with modern runtimes for cost savings, enhanced performance, and optimized resource utilization.
Reduce cost of compute resources with license and deployment flexibility

Access IBM and Red Hat runtimes to mix and match your deployments as desired for VM, containers, on-prem, or hosted.
Take the next step

