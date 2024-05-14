Modernizing the customer experience with services in the IBM Cloud
Canon Europe wanted to enhance online service for B2B customers by enabling multi-channel access to a greater array of data and services
Using IBM API Connect and IBM WebSphere Liberty software in the IBM Cloud, Canon Europe can deliver data from disparate systems to unified interfaces across channels.
