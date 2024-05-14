Modernizing the customer experience with services in the IBM Cloud

Business Challenge Canon Europe wanted to enhance online service for B2B customers by enabling multi-channel access to a greater array of data and services

Transformation Using IBM API Connect and IBM WebSphere Liberty software in the IBM Cloud, Canon Europe can deliver data from disparate systems to unified interfaces across channels.

As we undertook our digital transformation, and specifically in the B2B space, our key requirements from our business and our customers was having internet-centric quality of service; having multichannel support; complete full availability of our environments; of our applications; as well as the data that was residing and locked in into our system of records. Nitesh Saini Principal for Technology Foundation and Business Intelligence Canon Europe