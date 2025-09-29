To remain competitive in the fast-moving insurance sector, SOMPO partnered with IBM to modernize their legacy COBOL system. The company transitioned to a Java-based platform using IBM® WebSphere® Liberty, part of the IBM Jsphere Suite for Java. This application modernization endeavor simplified infrastructure administration, improved developer productivity and reduced costs.



Senior Engineer Hiroshi Kato says, “Liberty is the best way to maintain and manage a system with 100+ servers and 24/365 online service with minimal manpower.”



The joint effort also established a scalable, efficient platform and deepened SOMPO’s collaboration with IBM and the broader Java ecosystem.