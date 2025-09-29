SOMPO Holdings modernizes with IBM WebSphere Liberty
SOMPO Holdings, a 130-year-old Japanese insurance giant, confronted a significant challenge as their once-efficient core system became strained and complex. Employees struggled to navigate it, while customers endured slow response times and lack of user-friendly features. Without modernization, SOMPO risked losing competitiveness and customer loyalty. Determined to act, they aimed to boost productivity, reduce costs and position themselves for long-term success to continue innovating in a modern digital landscape.
To remain competitive in the fast-moving insurance sector, SOMPO partnered with IBM to modernize their legacy COBOL system. The company transitioned to a Java-based platform using IBM® WebSphere® Liberty, part of the IBM Jsphere Suite for Java. This application modernization endeavor simplified infrastructure administration, improved developer productivity and reduced costs.
Senior Engineer Hiroshi Kato says, “Liberty is the best way to maintain and manage a system with 100+ servers and 24/365 online service with minimal manpower.”
The joint effort also established a scalable, efficient platform and deepened SOMPO’s collaboration with IBM and the broader Java ecosystem.
Post-transformation, SOMPO realized major efficiency gains. The new SOMPO-MIRAI system streamlined the management of 100+ servers and seven environments with minimal staff. Results included a 54% core reduction and 33% memory reduction—producing substantial cost savings. SOMPO continues to collaborate with IBM, leveraging IBM Modernization Tooling for a smoother transition. This partnership has even influenced the roadmap for IBM WebSphere Liberty through field-driven feedback, reinforcing IBM’s role as an ongoing collaborator.
SOMPO Holdings Group (link resides outside of ibm.com), headquartered in Japan, is a leading insurance and financial services company with over 130 years of history. It provides property and casualty, overseas and life insurance, as well as nursing care solutions. SOMPO is committed to protecting people from risk and shaping a healthier, more connected future.
Discover how IBM WebSphere Liberty can modernize your IT platforms for improved efficiency and agility
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2025
IBM, the IBM logo, and WebSphere are trademarks of IBM Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.
Java and all Java-based trademarks and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.
Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.