The team hit the ground running and worked with haste to remake the Alinma App (link resides outside of ibm.com) into a multipurpose super-app that consolidates services, features and functions of multiple mobile apps into a single app for customers and employees to use.

As customer tastes, expectations and habits were evolving, Alinma Bank, as a forward-thinking organization, knew it had to leverage embedded and open finance models on the Alinma App. This would allow the bank to distribute its services efficiently, become a digital ecosystem orchestrator, and reach customers wherever they are.

To help safely navigate this new terrain, Alinma Bank turned to IBM, its trusted, long-term digital transformation partner that assisted in improving the bank’s B2B onboarding processes and digital transformation strategies. The bank relied on IBM solutions such as IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration, IBM® WebSphere® Liberty, IBM Cloud® Transformation Advisor and Red Hat® OpenShift® (link resides outside of ibm.com) to help achieve economies of scale, enhance system stability and drive superior customer-centric experiences.

“After we discussed the changing financial landscape in the Middle East, together with the bank’s Strategy 2025 initiative and vision for the super-app with the IBM team, they understood our objectives and ambitions,” says Yasser AlOufi, Chief Information Officer at Alinma Bank. “They recommended hybrid cloud and AI solutions such as Cloud Pak for Integration and WebSphere Liberty to securely transform our core systems to integrate with new cloud-native technologies."

Alinma Bank utilized the IBM Cloud® Transformation Advisor solution to assess and modernize existing legacy API channels and monolith applications to take advantage of cloud-native features. The bank leveraged IBM Cloud Pak for Integration to manage and integrate internal and external APIs of the mobile app. IBM WebSphere Liberty was utilised to accelerate the delivery of the super-app as a cloud-native application and Red Hat OpenShift to deploy the app and manage its lifecycle.