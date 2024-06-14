Home Middleware Cloud Pak for Integration IBM Cloud Pak for Integration
Better app speed and quality—That's the brilliance of an AI-powered integration software solution
Get support
Gold abstract illustration for IBM Cloud Pak for Integration Overview page with dot grid
An AI-powered integration software solution

IBM Cloud Pak for Integration is a hybrid integration platform that applies the functionality of closed-loop AI automation to support multiple styles of integration. The platform provides a comprehensive set of integration tools within a single, unified experience to connect applications and data across any cloud or on-premises environment.

Cloud Pak for Integration’s integration software unlocks business data silos and assets as APIs, connects cloud and on-premise apps, and protects in-flight data integrity with enterprise messaging. The platform also delivers real-time event interactions, transfers data across any cloud, deploys and scales with cloud-native architecture, and shared foundational services — all with end-to-end enterprise-grade security and encryption.
Benefits Connect apps with ease 

Easily build flows with no-code integration tools, pre-built templates and connectors for the most common business apps, and AI that automatically performs time-intensive, complex tasks.

 Grow and improve your APIs

Create, secure, manage and socialize APIs within a single, unified experience. Accelerate the API lifecycle and improve the quality of your APIs with new insights from automated testing.

 React in real-time

Become highly responsive to changes in the world. Replace manual workflows with a series of automatic actions that address customer needs in real time, triggered by internal or external events.

 Improve data integrity and insights 

Preserve data integrity by preventing outages and ensuring mission-critical data is delivered reliably only once. Gain deeper insights without disrupting in-flight data or impacting app functionality.

 Transfer files at high speed

Utilize high-speed data migration transfers to, from and between on-premise data centers and any major cloud. Deliver data of any size and virtually unlimited bit-rate video with near-zero latency.

 Cloud agnostic integration

Integrate across any cloud provider and deploy and scale with cloud-native architecture— all with end-to-end enterprise-grade security and encryption.
Integration platform use cases
               Drive new engagement models Use IBM Cloud Pak for Integration to: Create and manage APIs to unlock the value of on-premise and cloud apps, automate business processes and manual workflows by triggering a series of actions in response to events in real-time, and streamline performance of highly secure, real-time data integrations and transfers.
Optimize integration processes Reduce the complexity of integration processes with the power of scalable, including AI automated integration software, no code integration tools to connect faster and improve productivity, AI to automatically map data formats and accelerate data transformation, and templates and connectors for on premise systems and SaaS apps, including CRM, ERP, and more.
Reduce security risks  Build integrations that expose business data securely and reliably by balancing workloads to optimize resiliency and scalability, promoting security in your business to protect critical assets, and protecting in-flight data integrity across networks and data sources.
IBM Cloud Pak for Integration named G2 Leader
G2 recognizes IBM Cloud Pak for Integration as a Leader in having the broadest set of integration capabilities. Read more
Client stories  FAW-Volkswagen

Building seamless integrations between software and eternal services to enhance customer experiences and drive new user growth.

TINE

Streaming operations and increasing ease of governance with enhanced integration and API management capabilities.

EBank

Leveraging fast integration and automation to deliver seamless, end-to-end services to consumers.

Tabadul

Modernizing legacy systems with a shift to microservices using API management, app integration and integration security functionalities.

Take the next step

Interested in our AI-powered integration platform? Speak with an integration software expert today. 

View product docs
More ways to explore Requirements Support Resources Community