IBM Cloud Pak for Integration is a hybrid integration platform that applies the functionality of closed-loop AI automation to support multiple styles of integration. The platform provides a comprehensive set of integration tools within a single, unified experience to connect applications and data across any cloud or on-premises environment.

Cloud Pak for Integration’s integration software unlocks business data silos and assets as APIs, connects cloud and on-premise apps, and protects in-flight data integrity with enterprise messaging. The platform also delivers real-time event interactions, transfers data across any cloud, deploys and scales with cloud-native architecture, and shared foundational services — all with end-to-end enterprise-grade security and encryption.