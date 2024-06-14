IBM Cloud Pak for Integration is a hybrid integration platform that applies the functionality of closed-loop AI automation to support multiple styles of integration. The platform provides a comprehensive set of integration tools within a single, unified experience to connect applications and data across any cloud or on-premises environment.
Cloud Pak for Integration’s integration software unlocks business data silos and assets as APIs, connects cloud and on-premise apps, and protects in-flight data integrity with enterprise messaging. The platform also delivers real-time event interactions, transfers data across any cloud, deploys and scales with cloud-native architecture, and shared foundational services — all with end-to-end enterprise-grade security and encryption.
IBM acquires GraphQL innovator StepZen to help enterprises get more business value from their data
Assess system requirements for product delivery
Easily build flows with no-code integration tools, pre-built templates and connectors for the most common business apps, and AI that automatically performs time-intensive, complex tasks.
Create, secure, manage and socialize APIs within a single, unified experience. Accelerate the API lifecycle and improve the quality of your APIs with new insights from automated testing.
Become highly responsive to changes in the world. Replace manual workflows with a series of automatic actions that address customer needs in real time, triggered by internal or external events.
Preserve data integrity by preventing outages and ensuring mission-critical data is delivered reliably only once. Gain deeper insights without disrupting in-flight data or impacting app functionality.
Utilize high-speed data migration transfers to, from and between on-premise data centers and any major cloud. Deliver data of any size and virtually unlimited bit-rate video with near-zero latency.
Integrate across any cloud provider and deploy and scale with cloud-native architecture— all with end-to-end enterprise-grade security and encryption.
Building seamless integrations between software and eternal services to enhance customer experiences and drive new user growth.
Streaming operations and increasing ease of governance with enhanced integration and API management capabilities.
Leveraging fast integration and automation to deliver seamless, end-to-end services to consumers.
Modernizing legacy systems with a shift to microservices using API management, app integration and integration security functionalities.