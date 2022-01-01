IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration uses the open source Apache Kafka-built event streaming platform of IBM® Event Streams from IBM to help you build smart applications that can react to events as they happen.
Handle mission-critical workloads through enhanced system connectivity, rich deployment and operations, and an event-driven architecture expertise.
Scalable REST APIs enable broad connectivity to critical systems, giving you the flexibility to integrate everything you need.
Replicate data between event streaming deployments to keep data safe in a disaster recovery situation.
Connect to enterprise systems such as enterprise messaging with tested and verified built-in connectors.
Apache Avro schema registry saves time by validating structures, and encoding and decoding data.
Connect event streaming deployments to your company’s existing monitoring tools to enable end-to-end solution monitoring.
Provides access to a broad set of proprietary and community technology connectors to integrate across your enterprise systems.