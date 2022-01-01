IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration uses the high-speed data transfer capabilities of IBM Aspera® to fully utilize available network bandwidth, maximize speed and quickly scale data transfer — with no theoretical limit.
The groundbreaking FASP transfer protocol overcomes the traditional limitations of TCP-based transfers to optimize the usage of available bandwidth, without impacting other network traffic. The result is exceptional transfer speeds, end-to-end security, reliability and exceptional bandwidth control. Overcome the limitations of legacy TCP-based transport technology while quickly, securely and predictably moving large amounts of data across global distances.
Utilize high-speed transfers for data migration to, from, and between on-premises data centers and any major cloud.
Deliver and distribute data of any size at maximum speed between systems, employees, clients, and partners.
Orchestrate, monitor, and control data transfers and workflows.
Send and share large files and folders stored in on-premises data centers and major clouds.
Get high-speed backup and replication of big data repositories.
Robust and reliable transfers with automatic retry and resume logics.
Transfers become highly scalable, with thousands of concurrent transfer sessions and multi gigabit-per-second aggregate throughput.
Set transfer priorities and define aggregate or per-flow bandwidth allocation. Vary transfer settings based on time-of-day or week, user or group, and by client IP address or metadata.
Monitor all incoming and outgoing transfers in real-time: cancel, pause, resume or reorder transfers in the queue on the fly. Configure email notifications and delivery confirmations on client and server.
Create an unlimited number of users, define access rights and transfer settings for each user, and enforce security settings based on organizational requirements.
Reliably synchronize any size data repository at maximum speed.