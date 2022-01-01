IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration uses the high-speed data transfer capabilities of IBM Aspera® to fully utilize available network bandwidth, maximize speed and quickly scale data transfer — with no theoretical limit.



The groundbreaking FASP transfer protocol overcomes the traditional limitations of TCP-based transfers to optimize the usage of available bandwidth, without impacting other network traffic. The result is exceptional transfer speeds, end-to-end security, reliability and exceptional bandwidth control. Overcome the limitations of legacy TCP-based transport technology while quickly, securely and predictably moving large amounts of data across global distances.