IBM Aspera takes a different approach to tackling the challenges of big data movement over global WANs. Rather than optimize or accelerate data transfer, Aspera eliminates underlying bottlenecks by using a breakthrough transport technology that fully utilizes available network bandwidth to maximize speed and quickly scale up with no theoretical limit.
Price Reduction on IBM Aspera on Cloud Essentials Edition
Visit the IBM Aspera on Cloud documentation center
In the time it takes to read this sentence, you could move a 250 MB file from New York to Los Angeles with IBM Aspera¹. This alternative to FTP server software helps transfer files reliably and more securely. Help eliminate the bottlenecks and risks associated with decades-old FTP technology to move the largest files and data sets at maximum speed.
Read more about big data in enterprise networks.
Transfer, distribute and sync huge files and data sets, globally.
Accelerate collaboration with teams around the world on big data and large files.
Automate, monitor and control data transfers and workflows.
Deliver data of any size and virtually unlimited bit-rate video with near-zero latency.
Build highly scalable workflows running on premises, in the cloud, or both.
Use blockchain technology to add additional security to digital asset movement.
Use high-speed transfers for data migration to, from and between on-premises data centers and any major cloud.
Deliver and distribute data of any size at maximum speed between systems, employees, customers and partners.
Automate processing required by video and big data workflows, regardless of size, format, or transfer distance.
Send and share large files and folders stored in on-premises data centers and major clouds.
Enjoy high-speed backup and replication of big data repositories.
Streaming technology is a revolutionary alternative for error-free transport of large data streams.
Free trial ends after 14 days or 50 GB in transfers, whichever occurs first.
Annual plans start at 1 TB transfer volume per year. Discounts apply when committing to higher transfer volumes.
Annual plans start at 6 TB transfer volume per year. Discounts apply when committing to higher transfer volumes.
Annual plans start at 60 TB transfer volume per year. Discounts apply when committing to higher transfer volumes.
No transfer volume commitment.
¹ Based on IBM Aspera File Transfer Calculator's data for a network bandwidth of 300 Mbps and 1% packet loss.
Note: The image placed on top of the page is an artistic representation and does not reflect actual political or geographical boundaries.