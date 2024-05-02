Home Middleware Aspera IBM Aspera
Move data of any size across any distance with IBM® Aspera® at simple and scalable pricing – Pay as you go at USD 1.01/GB or get started as low as USD 250.20/TB/year.
See pricing options Try it free
Image of a person wearing eyeglasses and facing a computer

IBM Aspera on Cloud is lowering the starting price of the Essentials plan.

Start transferring your data for USD 250.20 per terabyte per year.

 Buy now
A new approach to fast data transfer

IBM Aspera takes a different approach to tackling the challenges of big data movement over global WANs. Rather than optimize or accelerate data transfer, Aspera eliminates underlying bottlenecks by using a breakthrough transport technology that fully utilizes available network bandwidth to maximize speed and quickly scale up with no theoretical limit.

 
Latest news Announcement

Price Reduction on IBM Aspera on Cloud Essentials Edition

 Documentation

Visit the IBM Aspera on Cloud documentation center
Book a live demo
File transfer calculator

In the time it takes to read this sentence, you could move a 250 MB file from New York to Los Angeles with IBM Aspera¹. This alternative to FTP server software helps transfer files reliably and more securely. Help eliminate the bottlenecks and risks associated with decades-old FTP technology to move the largest files and data sets at maximum speed.
Whitepaper

Read more about big data in enterprise networks.
Try our file transfer calculator
Benefits Big data transport and sync

Transfer, distribute and sync huge files and data sets, globally.

 Large-file sharing

Accelerate collaboration with teams around the world on big data and large files.

 Transfer management

Automate, monitor and control data transfers and workflows.

 Any bit-rate streaming

Deliver data of any size and virtually unlimited bit-rate video with near-zero latency.

 Hybrid cloud workflows

Build highly scalable workflows running on premises, in the cloud, or both.

 Secure asset exchange

Use blockchain technology to add additional security to digital asset movement.
Capabilities Migrate data

Use high-speed transfers for data migration to, from and between on-premises data centers and any major cloud.

 Explore data migration Deliver data

Deliver and distribute data of any size at maximum speed between systems, employees, customers and partners.

 Explore data delivery Automate workflows

Automate processing required by video and big data workflows, regardless of size, format, or transfer distance.

 Explore automation Collaborate

Send and share large files and folders stored in on-premises data centers and major clouds.

 Explore collaboration Sync data

Enjoy high-speed backup and replication of big data repositories.

 Explore data sync Stream

Streaming technology is a revolutionary alternative for error-free transport of large data streams.

 Explore streaming
Ways to buy

See details about IBM Aspera pricing  →
Free trial

Free trial ends after 14 days or 50 GB in transfers, whichever occurs first.

Try now Starting at USD 250.20*/ TB / year Essentials

Annual plans start at 1 TB transfer volume per year. Discounts apply when committing to higher transfer volumes.

Popular Buy now Starting at USD 1848*/ TB / year Advanced

Annual plans start at 6 TB transfer volume per year. Discounts apply when committing to higher transfer volumes.

Buy now Contact IBM for pricing Enterprise

Annual plans start at 60 TB transfer volume per year. Discounts apply when committing to higher transfer volumes.

 Starting at USD 1.01*/ GB of transfer Pay as you go

No transfer volume commitment.

Buy now
 

*Price shown excludes any applicable taxes
Take the next step

With fast file transfer and streaming solutions, IBM® Aspera® software moves data of any size across any distance.

 See pricing options Try now for free
More ways to explore Support File transfer calculator IBM Aspera on Cloud documentation Downloads Community
Footnotes

¹ Based on IBM Aspera File Transfer Calculator's data for a network bandwidth of 300 Mbps and 1% packet loss.

Note: The image placed on top of the page is an artistic representation and does not reflect actual political or geographical boundaries.