IBM Aspera on Cloud pricing plans

You can select between three IBM® Aspera® on Cloud plans that best fit your business needs. The pricing information is based on the volume of data transferred using the service and excludes any applicable taxes.
Pay as you go Starting at USD 1.01*/ GB of transfer

Great for individuals with a simple, one-time file-sharing use case.

 Essentials Starting at USD 250.20*/TB/year New

Great for small organizations delivering simple, fixed-volume projects to multiple locations.

 Advanced Starting at USD 1848*/TB/year

Best for mid-size companies in need of multiple workspaces and simple automation.

Included monthly storage

USD 0.03/GB**

1 TB

10 TB

Included egress

Included in GB price

10 TB

100 TB

Workspaces

1

1

Unlimited

Customizeable URLs

1

1

1

Transfer servers

1

Unlimited

Unlimited

Minimum transfer commitment

No commitment.

1 TB / year

Annual plans start at 1 TB transfer volume per year. Discounts apply when committing to higher transfer volumes.

6 TB / year

Annual plans start at 6 TB transfer volume per year. Discounts apply when committing to higher transfer volumes.

File deletion policies

1

10

Automated workflows

 

  •  

5

SAML integration

Available

File preview

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale. 
IBM Aspera File Transfer Calculator

Try IBM Aspera's file transfer calculator to check the file transfer time and speed over any distance or network conditions.

Enterprise solutions

IBM Aspera offers an Enterprise edition of Aspera on Cloud as well as self-managed software options, IBM Aspera Enterprise and faspio Gateway.
IBM Aspera on Cloud Enterprise edition

Equipped for unlimited workspaces, 250 file deletion policies, and more, the Enterprise edition is best for enterprises continuously working on high-volume projects and looking for advanced workflow acceleration.

 Enterprise

Unlimited transfer users, unlimited installations of IBM Aspera's web applications, client software, proxies and HTTP Gateways.

 Faspio

Aspera’s lightweight Unix-based software with the Aspera fasp protocol. It provides bidirectional and multi-session support for data streaming.
Transfer, exchange and deliver your data across public, private and hybrid clouds at maximum speed.

Footnotes

* Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.

** Standard US reference value.