You can select between three IBM® Aspera® on Cloud plans that best fit your business needs. The pricing information is based on the volume of data transferred using the service and excludes any applicable taxes.
Great for individuals with a simple, one-time file-sharing use case.
Great for small organizations delivering simple, fixed-volume projects to multiple locations.
Best for mid-size companies in need of multiple workspaces and simple automation.
Workspaces
1
1
Unlimited
Customizeable URLs
1
1
1
Transfer servers
1
Unlimited
Unlimited
Minimum transfer commitment
No commitment.
1 TB / year
Annual plans start at 1 TB transfer volume per year. Discounts apply when committing to higher transfer volumes.
6 TB / year
Annual plans start at 6 TB transfer volume per year. Discounts apply when committing to higher transfer volumes.
File deletion policies
1
10
Automated workflows
5
SAML integration
Available
File preview
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
IBM Aspera offers an Enterprise edition of Aspera on Cloud as well as self-managed software options, IBM Aspera Enterprise and faspio Gateway.
Equipped for unlimited workspaces, 250 file deletion policies, and more, the Enterprise edition is best for enterprises continuously working on high-volume projects and looking for advanced workflow acceleration.
Unlimited transfer users, unlimited installations of IBM Aspera's web applications, client software, proxies and HTTP Gateways.
Aspera’s lightweight Unix-based software with the Aspera fasp protocol. It provides bidirectional and multi-session support for data streaming.
** Standard US reference value.