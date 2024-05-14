Norsk Tipping is state-owned, making it the people’s gaming company. With more than two million customers, it serves almost half of Norway’s adult population.

How does society benefit? The Ministry of Culture dispenses Norsk Tipping’s surplus funds to a range of good causes—63% to sport, 18% to culture and 18% to humanitarian organizations. In 2022, the company contributed more than USD 630 million to such pursuits.

To foster responsible gambling, Norsk Tipping tracks games played, betting frequency, losses and more for each user. Then, it gently intervenes when data analytics discover patterns that show increased risk of developing gambling problems. Users logging in can see their responsible gaming status as green, yellow or red, and when necessary are provided with personal feedback and recommendations on how to lower their risk score.

Mining the gaming data presents a real challenge. Weekly, up to a million users in peak timeframes generate many thousands of transactions per second to be processed, stored and analyzed. The processing is so intensive that it’s usually done in batch mode.

Pulling data from the data warehouse in batches and analyzing it for responsible gaming insights takes 24 hours, and batch processing of user lottery subscriptions used to take 8 – 9 hours. Such delays led Norsk Tipping IT architects to explore a more modern, event-driven data architecture. The goal is to process data events in motion so as to accelerate application response and improve the user experience.

“In our legacy architecture, we pull data from a system or a database when a request comes in from the internet,” explains Jan Harald Fonås, Middleware Systems Engineer at Norsk Tipping. “We are testing an event-based architecture where that data is already present, because when it was generated, it was sent through an event streaming engine and is waiting to be consumed.”

“In some cases, an event-based architecture would be faster and wouldn’t put as much load on the infrastructure,” adds Tormod Kvalheim, Head of Applications. “It could also drive innovation, providing data to developers for creating new products and services.”

Still, in order to experiment with event-driven architecture, the IT team first had to choose an event streaming platform that would meet Norsk Tipping’s needs.