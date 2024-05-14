TINE has used IBM technology for many years, so the IT team’s first step toward integration modernization was to ask IBM to recommend a consultancy service. IBM pointed TINE to Norway-based IBM Business Partner Avella, which specializes in integration, architecture and automation. Avella helped TINE develop a new integration architecture based on the IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration platform, including IBM API Connect®, IBM® App Connect Enterprise and IBM MQ technology.

Together, TINE, IBM and Avella developed the TINE Central Integration Competency Center, an interface that project owners across TINE can use to request new business integrations. This approach allows TINE to prioritize the most business-critical integrations involved.

New integration requests now go to TINE’s Integration Factory, which is headed up by Roger Høgli, Integration Supervisor at TINE. By funneling all new integrations through the competency center, TINE can be sure that they all follow a specific methodology based on IBM Cloud Pak for Integration technology. In the two years since the new workflow was established, the Integration Factory has grown increasingly busy.

“As it stands today, we’re maintaining more than 100 integrations,” says Høgli. “It’s been quite complicated, and we have projects coming in all the time, some of which are fairly large. We’re continuously finding ways to improve things. We’re using IBM Cloud Pak in interesting ways to make governance easier, especially by using IBM API Connect, which has proven to be quite the boon for us.”

He explains: “We build integrations in IBM App Connect Enterprise, then expose them to IBM API Connect, using the governance built into IBM API Connect to make sure that the people who own the applications are the ones responsible for making sure the application consumption remains steady. In that way, we’re using IBM API Connect to be the gateway for both reuse and for protecting the back end from abuse.”