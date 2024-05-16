Market-leading messaging, however and wherever you deploy. Deploy along side your applications in private or public cloud - on baremetal, VMs, mainframe, containers, or SaaS. IBM MQ supports a range of modern and legacy languages, protocols and APIs so you can connect any application to any other, from COBOL to Spring Boot, node.js, Go and more!

Assured (exactly-once) message delivery, even in the most demanding environments. Automated and intelligent workload balancing allows you to design applications for scale. High availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure data is protected across any level of failure, from node to availability zone to region.

Multiple messaging patterns. IBM MQ supports point to point messaging with Store & Forward, Request & Response, and Publish & Subscribe with dynamic topics and subscriptions. This provides a simple, flexible, and structured way to build communication into software applications, freeing up developers to focus on the business value of their code.

Insulate the business from risks with enterprise-wide security. IBM MQ offers comprehensive security options as a standard to protect data as it flows. It also offers end-to-end encryption through IBM MQ Advanced to protect data at rest, and data confidentiality and integrity checks for extra peace of mind.

Harness the power of your existing business data. IBM MQ enables you to seamlessly connect to Apache Kafka stream processing systems and put business events to work, and it ensures AI systems are deriving meaningful insights from accurate data - no data loss or duplication - without disrupting your enterprise Apps.