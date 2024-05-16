Connect applications dynamically, securely and reliably, enabling your business to build loosely coupled message-driven and event-driven applications at scale.
With IBM MQ as the foundation, your business not only has assured (exactly-once), high-performance delivery of data between business systems, but you can also rapidly make isolated changes within your IT landscape to minimize the risk of affecting downstream applications.
Deploy along side your applications in private or public cloud - on baremetal, VMs, mainframe, containers, or SaaS. IBM MQ supports a range of modern and legacy languages, protocols and APIs so you can connect any application to any other, from COBOL to Spring Boot, node.js, Go and more!
Automated and intelligent workload balancing allows you to design applications for scale. High availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure data is protected across any level of failure, from node to availability zone to region.
IBM MQ supports point to point messaging with Store & Forward, Request & Response, and Publish & Subscribe with dynamic topics and subscriptions. This provides a simple, flexible, and structured way to build communication into software applications, freeing up developers to focus on the business value of their code.
IBM MQ offers comprehensive security options as a standard to protect data as it flows. It also offers end-to-end encryption through IBM MQ Advanced to protect data at rest, and data confidentiality and integrity checks for extra peace of mind.
IBM MQ enables you to seamlessly connect to Apache Kafka stream processing systems and put business events to work, and it ensures AI systems are deriving meaningful insights from accurate data - no data loss or duplication - without disrupting your enterprise Apps.
Leverage the award winning IBM technical support team to solve any issues and queries to operate with confidence that IBM is there to provide quality and timely help. Access hundreds of free tutorials, learning paths, and samples, and join MQ's large, vibrant user community to get you going quickly.
Process transactions - deposits, withdrawals, and transfers - and customer information updates in real-time or in batches while maintaining data consistency across distributed banking applications. IBM MQ provides assured delivery without any loss or duplication, and it can connect disparate systems to provide complete data for fraud detection.
Exchange data securely and efficiently, whether it's between applications within the organization or with external parties. IBM MQ enables governments to deliver services seamlessly across all kinds of agencies and departments, from citizen services, customs and border control, defense, justice, housing, agriculture, and more.
Manage real-time updates and transactions for travel card systems, flight scheduling (incl. flight status and flight tracking), customer loyalty programs, baggage handling, car hire, hotel booking systems, railway systems and many more, IBM MQ ensures reliable processing of fare payments and travel data across multiple transit services.
Coordinate real-time communication between production line equipment and inventory systems, ensuring seamless operations and real-time updates on inventory levels and machine status. IBM MQ connects dealerships with manufacturing plants, and provides a fault-tolerant system so that you’re always ready for customer orders and that they are delivered exactly-once.
A grocery retailer effortlessly transfers 50 million messages across the country every day.
The client had an 80% drop in remedial actions as a result of audits and 90% of system code was eliminated with IBM MQ Advanced.
Get all the benefits of IBM MQ, with advanced connectivity, security and reliability.
Secure and manage APIs through their entire lifecycle across multiple cloud and on-premises environments.
A powerful all-in-one tool for easily connecting apps, integrating data, building APIs and acting on events.
Turn messages flowing through IBM MQ into a key source of real-time business events, without any interruption or architectural changes.
Add IBM MQ as part of the IBM Cloud Pak for Integration to extend your investment and scale with confidence.
Looking for a higher level of support, additional time to move to the latest release or modernize?