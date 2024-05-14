TietoEVRY helped Heikkinen and his team move HSL’s ticketing and information system to IBM Cloud Pak for Integration. The solution enables HSL to connect applications and data from its existing systems directly to technologies across its environments — without requiring any code.

But there’s more to it than that. “The IBM solution allowed us to replace traditional virtual machines and start using microservices architecture,” says Heikkinen. “It provides scalability, disaster recovery possibilities, faster production deployment and faster testing.”

Midway through the deployment, businesses in Finland started shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. HSL saw ridership decrease by approximately 35% as a result but continued to operate its fleet as before. That meant ticketing and information needed to remain accurate and reliable despite the slowdown.

Fortunately, TietoEVRY completed the upgrade without any unplanned outages, and the system continues to be extremely stable today. “Our only concern now is getting riders back in public transportation,” he says.