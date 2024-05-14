Contending with manual business processes and a lack of timely information exchange between applications can be challenging for such a complex and widespread organization. Fortunately, Horizon Power has enlisted the IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration solution to help it do just that.

Over the last few years, the company, along with the entire utilities sector, has undergone seismic changes with the emergence of renewable resources and smart technologies. Those changes have brought many challenges related to operational costs and efficiencies, employee experience and customer expectations.

“Clearly, there are many manual business processes we need to automate, and we want to make decisions based on data—not only looking at what has happened, but at why it happened or what potentially could happen in the future,” says Suresh Parimi, Manager of Digital and Data Solutions at Horizon Power.

So, in 2018, the company started to review its entire enterprise architecture. As part of that review, there were two areas that had technological gaps: integration and data management.

“Integration drives business process efficiencies as well as multichannel customer experience,” says Parimi. “And data needs to move between applications to present timely information to customers and employees.” To optimize these two key areas, Horizon Power sought a new IT platform that could fulfill its data management and integration needs.