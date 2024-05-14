Investigating potential solutions, Tabadul decided to modernize its application environment by migrating to a microservices architecture built on IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration technology. “IBM Cloud is the main reason we went with our change in architecture,” says Alsuwaid. “It gives us container management capabilities so that we can scale up as we need.”

Tabadul engaged IBM Cloud® Integration Expert Labs to design its new microservices environment and IBM Business Partner Saudi Business Machines (SBM) to provide a full suite of consulting, implementation, integration, support and knowledge transfer services.

“SBM’s core mission is to provide innovative solutions that will empower our customers,” says Amr Kalil, IBM Software Group Director at SBM. “We recommended Cloud Pak because we knew it had the potential to greatly improve development speed and agility for Tabadul.”

Based on the IBM team’s solution design, SBM deployed IBM Cloud clusters in Tabadul’s development, testing, production and disaster recovery environments, incorporating IBM® App Connect Enterprise technology within the Cloud Pak platform for connections with external systems.

“Tabadul’s backbone is integration,” says Alsuwaid. “In our business, we are dealing with government agencies, companies and other external parties, so we need a robust integration layer that can handle a huge number of transactions. We use App Connect to develop those integrations between parties as quickly as possible.”

IBM API Connect® technology in the Cloud Pak offering serves as the architecture’s flexible platform for exposing and managing APIs in the new environment. And finally, the solution includes IBM DataPower® Gateway technology within the Cloud Pak platform to safeguard and optimize workload delivery across channels incorporated in Tabadul’s architecture.