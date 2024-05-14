Digital Ajman is acting as a main enabler for 12 projects in Ajman and UAE. To date, the organization has used the solution to complete 160 integration points, connecting local, federal and private entities in ways that simplify the lives of Ajman’s citizens. Three integrations in particular demonstrate the technological capabilities of the IBM solution.

First, there is Ajman Pay, a payment gateway developed by the Ajman Department of Finance and integrated with all local government and semi-government entities in the emirate to make it easy for citizens to pay for fees and services. Digital Ajman used IBM App Connect Enterprise software to develop the integration framework between all engaged partners.