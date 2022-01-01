IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration uses the API management capability of IBM API Connect® to help you create, manage, secure and socialize your ecosystem of APIs and implement a robust API strategy.
As businesses embrace their digital transformation journey, APIs become critical to unlock the value of business data and assets. With the increasing adoption of APIs, consistency and governance are needed across the enterprise.
Create multiple forms of APIs using integrated develiper tooling to model, develop, test, debug, and publish your APIs.
Quickly create an API product with built-in, comprehensive lifecycle management and governance.
Secure, control, and mediate access to your APIs using IBM DataPower Gateway.
Easily customize portals with company branding to provide consistent socialization of your APIs, from exploration to consumption.
Rich dashboards and visualization enable you to understand and assess the business value of API usage.
Create and manage plans that monetize your APIs using a variety of pricing models.