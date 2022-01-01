Home Middleware Cloud Pak for Integration API management
Drive new engagement models and channels by accelerating your API-led digital transformation
The value of API management

IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration uses the API management capability of IBM API Connect® to help you create, manage, secure and socialize your ecosystem of APIs and implement a robust API strategy.

 
As businesses embrace their digital transformation journey, APIs become critical to unlock the value of business data and assets. With the increasing adoption of APIs, consistency and governance are needed across the enterprise.
How it’s used
Create your APIs Accelerate API creation with a simplified user experience to expose data, microservices, enterprise applications, and SaaS services through open standards. Improve developer productivity and API quality using integrated developer tooling and automated test generation.  Learn more
Manage your APIs Rapidly organize, publish, and analyze any API with governance and version control across the API lifecycle.  Organize many forms of APIs into API products with full control over visibility across consumers, internal and external. Learn more
Secure your APIs Accelerate time to value with easy-to-apply, built-in policies to secure, control and mediate the delivery of APIs. Protect your data and business assets by deploying gateways, near your cloud-native apps and microservices, or in the DMZ. Learn more
Socialize your APIs Empower application developers to explore and consume your APIs using branded self-service portals.  Engage with consumers using community-building features such as blogs and forums. Learn more
API management features API developer tools

Create multiple forms of APIs using integrated develiper tooling to model, develop, test, debug, and publish your APIs. 

 API manager

Quickly create an API product with built-in, comprehensive lifecycle management and governance.

 API gateway service

Secure, control, and mediate access to your APIs using IBM DataPower Gateway.

 Developer portal

Easily customize portals with company branding to provide consistent socialization of your APIs, from exploration to consumption.

 API analytics dashboard 

Rich dashboards and visualization enable you to understand and assess the business value of API usage.

 API monetization

Create and manage plans that monetize your APIs using a variety of pricing models.
