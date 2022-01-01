How it's used

Connect everything, with ease Connect your applications instantly with pre-built smart connectors, using automatic suggestions to map your data, saving time and resources.

Expose your integrations Exploit the automated no-code approach to rapidly expose your integration flows as APIs, within and beyond your business.

Build real-time integrations Create integration flows that are triggered by real-time events, delivering a more responsive user experience to your clients.

Ensure quality Validate your integration flows immediately and increase your productivity, thanks to visual debugging and automated test generation.