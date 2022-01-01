Home Middleware Cloud Pak for Integration Application integration
Integrate your business by easily connecting your systems and data
Get support
Gold abstract pattern for IBM Cloud Pak for Integration
The value of application integration

IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration uses the application integration capabilities of IBM App Connect® to help your business become more unified, gather important data, act in real-time and become more insight-driven to quickly improve user experience. AI-powered automation brings an innovative approach to integration, increasing the speed and lowering the cost of integration projects. 
 
Rapidly access, secure and preserve the integrity of business-critical information while connecting existing applications and data in new, interesting ways to unlock their full potential, no matter where they reside. The integration platform is designed to meet the unique needs of its users, and it brings various types of integrations together in one place. 
How it's used
Connect everything, with ease Connect your applications instantly with pre-built smart connectors, using automatic suggestions to map your data, saving time and resources.
Expose your integrations Exploit the automated no-code approach to rapidly expose your integration flows as APIs, within and beyond your business.
Build real-time integrations Create integration flows that are triggered by real-time events, delivering a more responsive user experience to your clients.
Ensure quality  Validate your integration flows immediately and increase your productivity, thanks to visual debugging and automated test generation.
Monitor integration health Leverage the end-to-end visibility to optimize your integration flows, with a customized dashboard of your business transactions’ performances.
Feature details Award-winning intuitive tooling

Leverage the no-code approach, mapping suggestions and pre-built smart connectors to easily connect your apps.

 Rapid API authoring 

Take advantage of the integrated API authoring experience for faster and better API creation.

 Flexible integration deployment

Adopt micro-services architecture to gain better business agility, fine-grained control, and greater flexibility.

 Industry-leading runtime

Fast, light, and dependency-free integration runtime optimized for all systems.

 Visual debugging

Immediately validate and ensure the quality of your integration flows with a user-friendly interface.

 Collaborate and share assets

Build and share APIs, events and integration flows to be re-used from others in your organization.
Take the next step

Interested in our AI-powered integration platform? Speak with an integration software expert today. 

Explore IBM APP Connect
More ways to explore Documentation Requirements Support Resources Community