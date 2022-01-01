IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration uses the application integration capabilities of IBM App Connect® to help your business become more unified, gather important data, act in real-time and become more insight-driven to quickly improve user experience. AI-powered automation brings an innovative approach to integration, increasing the speed and lowering the cost of integration projects.
Rapidly access, secure and preserve the integrity of business-critical information while connecting existing applications and data in new, interesting ways to unlock their full potential, no matter where they reside. The integration platform is designed to meet the unique needs of its users, and it brings various types of integrations together in one place.
Leverage the no-code approach, mapping suggestions and pre-built smart connectors to easily connect your apps.
Take advantage of the integrated API authoring experience for faster and better API creation.
Adopt micro-services architecture to gain better business agility, fine-grained control, and greater flexibility.
Fast, light, and dependency-free integration runtime optimized for all systems.
Immediately validate and ensure the quality of your integration flows with a user-friendly interface.
Build and share APIs, events and integration flows to be re-used from others in your organization.